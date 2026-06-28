When the FIFA World Cup 2026 began in Mexico, USA and Canada and the Guadalajara Stadium saw empty seats, all the doubts were there that it might not be a record-breaking World Cup after all. But after 56 matches across 16 venues, the tournament has attracted 3,605,357 spectators, surpassing the previous all-time record of 3,587,538 set during the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

That 32-year-old benchmark had not fallen during an entire tournament. It fell during a group stage.

The historic shift occurred during the 65th minute of the Ecuador vs Germany match at New York-New Jersey Stadium, when FIFA representatives joined German legend Sami Khedira in honouring the specific fan identified as number 3,587,539 on the field during a hydration break, marking the official transition into record-breaking territory.

By the conclusion of the subsequent Cote d’Ivoire vs Curacao fixture at Philadelphia Stadium, the total had reached 3,605,357.

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The expanded 48-team format, allowing millions of supporters to experience the tournament across host cities in all three nations, is the primary engine behind the record.

But the sheer scale of North American NFL stadiums did the rest. The tournament operated at an extraordinary 99.7 per cent stadium occupancy rate, with an average of 64,007 supporters per match through the group stage.

The Group Stage Attendance Rankings

Here is how all 16 host stadiums ranked by total cumulative attendance at the close of the group stage:

Rank Stadium City/Nation Group Matches Total Attendance Capacity 1 Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca) Mexico City, MX 4 3,23,296 87,523 2 NY/NJ Stadium (MetLife Stadium) East Rutherford, USA 4 3,22,652 82,500 3 Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) Inglewood, USA 4 2,81,968 70,492 4 Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) Arlington, USA 4 2,81,416 70,649 5 Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead) Kansas City, USA 4 2,76,180 69,045 6 San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Santa Clara, USA 4 2,75,308 68,827 7 Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium) Houston, USA 4 2,75,108 68,777 8 Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial) Philadelphia, USA 4 2,73,296 68,324 9 Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz) Atlanta, USA 4 2,72,956 68,239 10 Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) Seattle, USA 4 2,67,700 66,925 11 Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) Miami, USA 3 1,93,434 64,478 12 Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium) Foxborough, USA 3 1,92,438 64,146 13 BC Place Vancouver Vancouver, CAN 3 1,57,491 52,497 14 Monterrey Stadium (Estadio BBVA) Monterrey, MX 3 1,53,729 51,243 15 Guadalajara Stadium (Estadio Akron) Guadalajara, MX 3 1,36,992 45,664 16 Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) Toronto, CAN 2 86,072 45,500

mexico genuinely has one of the best stadiums at this world cup, but they’re not getting the hype they deserve. that view is absolutely insane man.🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/K7SWK7JCTy — ໊ (@oboo_emma_) June 26, 2026

The 300,000 Club: Azteca and MetLife

Only two venues crossed the three-lakh cumulative threshold across the group stage. The iconic Estadio Azteca opened the tournament with a full house as Mexico beat South Africa in front of 80,824 fans and led all 16 stadiums across its four matchdays, finishing at 3,23,296.

MetLife Stadium — the venue that hosts the final on July 19 — matched it stride for stride, delivering 3,22,652 across four consecutive sellout group games.

The NFL Engine Room

The ten American venues assigned four group stage fixtures each became the commercial backbone of the opening round. Los Angeles, Dallas, Kansas City, Houston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Francisco and Seattle all operated out of NFL complexes designed to hold between 66,000 and 70,000.

The New York/New Jersey Stadium consistently reached its 80,663-seat limit, while smaller venues like Toronto’s BMO Field also maintained an impressive fill rate, ensuring the tournament’s record-breaking momentum was distributed across all three host nations.

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Structural Factors: Fewer Games, Smaller Venues

Miami and Boston both delivered near-capacity crowds across three group stage fixtures each, placing lower on the cumulative list purely on match-count arithmetic. At the foot of the table sits Toronto’s BMO Field — two group games in the smallest stadium in the field — yet the lowest single-match attendance of the tournament, 42,942 for Ghana vs Panama, still filled 99.8 per cent of the venue’s capacity.

A Record That Comes With a Footnote

The magnitude of 3.6 million through 56 group games is genuinely staggering. But one long-standing benchmark that will survive this tournament intact: the record for highest average attendance per match at a World Cup remains with the 1994 edition, which averaged 68,991 spectators per game.

With 104 matches to spread across, the 2026 average of 64,007 per game — remarkable in its own right — cannot displace it.

With an average stadium occupancy rate of over 99 per cent and 48 knockout matches still to come, experts predict the final attendance figures could potentially approach double the 1994 record by the time the tournament concludes on July 19.