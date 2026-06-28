When the FIFA World Cup 2026 began in Mexico, USA and Canada and the Guadalajara Stadium saw empty seats, all the doubts were there that it might not be a record-breaking World Cup after all. But after 56 matches across 16 venues, the tournament has attracted 3,605,357 spectators, surpassing the previous all-time record of 3,587,538 set during the 1994 World Cup in the United States. 

That 32-year-old benchmark had not fallen during an entire tournament. It fell during a group stage.

The historic shift occurred during the 65th minute of the Ecuador vs Germany match at New York-New Jersey Stadium, when FIFA representatives joined German legend Sami Khedira in honouring the specific fan identified as number 3,587,539 on the field during a hydration break, marking the official transition into record-breaking territory. 

By the conclusion of the subsequent Cote d’Ivoire vs Curacao fixture at Philadelphia Stadium, the total had reached 3,605,357.

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The expanded 48-team format, allowing millions of supporters to experience the tournament across host cities in all three nations, is the primary engine behind the record. 

But the sheer scale of North American NFL stadiums did the rest. The tournament operated at an extraordinary 99.7 per cent stadium occupancy rate, with an average of 64,007 supporters per match through the group stage.

The Group Stage Attendance Rankings

Here is how all 16 host stadiums ranked by total cumulative attendance at the close of the group stage:

RankStadiumCity/NationGroup MatchesTotal AttendanceCapacity
1Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca)Mexico City, MX43,23,29687,523
2NY/NJ Stadium (MetLife Stadium)East Rutherford, USA43,22,65282,500
3Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium)Inglewood, USA42,81,96870,492
4Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium)Arlington, USA42,81,41670,649
5Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead)Kansas City, USA42,76,18069,045
6San Francisco Bay Area StadiumSanta Clara, USA42,75,30868,827
7Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium)Houston, USA42,75,10868,777
8Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial)Philadelphia, USA42,73,29668,324
9Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz)Atlanta, USA42,72,95668,239
10Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field)Seattle, USA42,67,70066,925
11Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium)Miami, USA31,93,43464,478
12Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium)Foxborough, USA31,92,43864,146
13BC Place VancouverVancouver, CAN31,57,49152,497
14Monterrey Stadium (Estadio BBVA)Monterrey, MX31,53,72951,243
15Guadalajara Stadium (Estadio Akron)Guadalajara, MX31,36,99245,664
16Toronto Stadium (BMO Field)Toronto, CAN286,07245,500

The 300,000 Club: Azteca and MetLife

Only two venues crossed the three-lakh cumulative threshold across the group stage. The iconic Estadio Azteca opened the tournament with a full house as Mexico beat South Africa in front of 80,824 fans and led all 16 stadiums across its four matchdays, finishing at 3,23,296. 

MetLife Stadium — the venue that hosts the final on July 19 — matched it stride for stride, delivering 3,22,652 across four consecutive sellout group games.

The NFL Engine Room

The ten American venues assigned four group stage fixtures each became the commercial backbone of the opening round. Los Angeles, Dallas, Kansas City, Houston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Francisco and Seattle all operated out of NFL complexes designed to hold between 66,000 and 70,000. 

The New York/New Jersey Stadium consistently reached its 80,663-seat limit, while smaller venues like Toronto’s BMO Field also maintained an impressive fill rate, ensuring the tournament’s record-breaking momentum was distributed across all three host nations. 

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Structural Factors: Fewer Games, Smaller Venues

Miami and Boston both delivered near-capacity crowds across three group stage fixtures each, placing lower on the cumulative list purely on match-count arithmetic. At the foot of the table sits Toronto’s BMO Field — two group games in the smallest stadium in the field — yet the lowest single-match attendance of the tournament, 42,942 for Ghana vs Panama, still filled 99.8 per cent of the venue’s capacity.

A Record That Comes With a Footnote

The magnitude of 3.6 million through 56 group games is genuinely staggering. But one long-standing benchmark that will survive this tournament intact: the record for highest average attendance per match at a World Cup remains with the 1994 edition, which averaged 68,991 spectators per game. 

With 104 matches to spread across, the 2026 average of 64,007 per game — remarkable in its own right — cannot displace it. 

With an average stadium occupancy rate of over 99 per cent and 48 knockout matches still to come, experts predict the final attendance figures could potentially approach double the 1994 record by the time the tournament concludes on July 19.