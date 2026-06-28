That 32-year-old benchmark had not fallen during an entire tournament. It fell during a group stage.
The historic shift occurred during the 65th minute of the Ecuador vs Germany match at New York-New Jersey Stadium, when FIFA representatives joined German legend Sami Khedira in honouring the specific fan identified as number 3,587,539 on the field during a hydration break, marking the official transition into record-breaking territory.
By the conclusion of the subsequent Cote d’Ivoire vs Curacao fixture at Philadelphia Stadium, the total had reached 3,605,357.
The expanded 48-team format, allowing millions of supporters to experience the tournament across host cities in all three nations, is the primary engine behind the record.
But the sheer scale of North American NFL stadiums did the rest. The tournament operated at an extraordinary 99.7 per cent stadium occupancy rate, with an average of 64,007 supporters per match through the group stage.
The Group Stage Attendance Rankings
Here is how all 16 host stadiums ranked by total cumulative attendance at the close of the group stage:
Rank
Stadium
City/Nation
Group Matches
Total Attendance
Capacity
1
Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca)
Mexico City, MX
4
3,23,296
87,523
2
NY/NJ Stadium (MetLife Stadium)
East Rutherford, USA
4
3,22,652
82,500
3
Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium)
Inglewood, USA
4
2,81,968
70,492
4
Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium)
Arlington, USA
4
2,81,416
70,649
5
Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead)
Kansas City, USA
4
2,76,180
69,045
6
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Santa Clara, USA
4
2,75,308
68,827
7
Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium)
Houston, USA
4
2,75,108
68,777
8
Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial)
Philadelphia, USA
4
2,73,296
68,324
9
Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz)
Atlanta, USA
4
2,72,956
68,239
10
Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field)
Seattle, USA
4
2,67,700
66,925
11
Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium)
Miami, USA
3
1,93,434
64,478
12
Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium)
Foxborough, USA
3
1,92,438
64,146
13
BC Place Vancouver
Vancouver, CAN
3
1,57,491
52,497
14
Monterrey Stadium (Estadio BBVA)
Monterrey, MX
3
1,53,729
51,243
15
Guadalajara Stadium (Estadio Akron)
Guadalajara, MX
3
1,36,992
45,664
16
Toronto Stadium (BMO Field)
Toronto, CAN
2
86,072
45,500
The 300,000 Club: Azteca and MetLife
Only two venues crossed the three-lakh cumulative threshold across the group stage. The iconic Estadio Azteca opened the tournament with a full house as Mexico beat South Africa in front of 80,824 fans and led all 16 stadiums across its four matchdays, finishing at 3,23,296.
MetLife Stadium — the venue that hosts the final on July 19 — matched it stride for stride, delivering 3,22,652 across four consecutive sellout group games.
The NFL Engine Room
The ten American venues assigned four group stage fixtures each became the commercial backbone of the opening round. Los Angeles, Dallas, Kansas City, Houston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Francisco and Seattle all operated out of NFL complexes designed to hold between 66,000 and 70,000.
The New York/New Jersey Stadium consistently reached its 80,663-seat limit, while smaller venues like Toronto’s BMO Field also maintained an impressive fill rate, ensuring the tournament’s record-breaking momentum was distributed across all three host nations.
Miami and Boston both delivered near-capacity crowds across three group stage fixtures each, placing lower on the cumulative list purely on match-count arithmetic. At the foot of the table sits Toronto’s BMO Field — two group games in the smallest stadium in the field — yet the lowest single-match attendance of the tournament, 42,942 for Ghana vs Panama, still filled 99.8 per cent of the venue’s capacity.
A Record That Comes With a Footnote
The magnitude of 3.6 million through 56 group games is genuinely staggering. But one long-standing benchmark that will survive this tournament intact: the record for highest average attendance per match at a World Cup remains with the 1994 edition, which averaged 68,991 spectators per game.
With 104 matches to spread across, the 2026 average of 64,007 per game — remarkable in its own right — cannot displace it.
With an average stadium occupancy rate of over 99 per cent and 48 knockout matches still to come, experts predict the final attendance figures could potentially approach double the 1994 record by the time the tournament concludes on July 19.