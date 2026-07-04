The record books are being systematically rewritten by a 39-year-old. Following Argentina’s hard-fought, dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over the Blue Sharks of Cabo Verde in the Round of 32, Lionel Messi has once again pushed the boundaries of what is possible in international football.

By opening the scoring with a clinical 29th-minute strike in Miami Gardens, the Argentine captain achieved a feat never seen before in football history: scoring seven or more goals in two consecutive World Cup tournaments (following his 7-goal haul during Argentina’s triumphant 2022 run in Qatar).

The goal not only secured Argentina’s high-stakes Round of 16 clash against Egypt, but it also firmly positioned Messi at the absolute peak of both the current Golden Boot race and the all-time historical standings.

The All-Time History: Messi Out on His Own

With his strike against Cabo Verde, Lionel Messi has consolidated his status as the most prolific goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup. Messi now sits at a staggering 20 career World Cup goals, leading the historical standings. Close on his heels is France’s Kylian Mbappé, who has vaulted up to 18 goals following a magnificent multi-tournament run.

All-Time FIFA World Cup Top Scorers

Rank Player National Team Total World Cup Goals Matches Played Active Tournament Year Range 1 Lionel Messi Argentina 20 29 2006 – Present (2026) 2 Kylian Mbappé France 18 18 2018 – Present (2026) 3 Miroslav Klose Germany 16 24 2002 – 2014 4 Ronaldo Nazário Brazil 15 19 1994 – 2006 5 Gerd Müller West Germany 14 13 1970 – 1974

The 2026 Golden Boot Race: Who is Chasing the King?

While Messi has already logged 7 goals in this edition, the race for the 2026 Golden Boot remains historically tight. A cluster of world-class strikers are breathing heavily down his neck as the tournament transitions into the Round of 16.

2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Standings

Player National Team 2026 Goals R32 Match Status & Impact Next Opponent (R16) Lionel Messi Argentina 7 Scored 1 goal in a 3-2 (AET) win vs Cabo Verde Egypt Kylian Mbappé France 6 Netted a brace (2 goals) in a 3-0 rout vs Sweden Paraguay Erling Haaland Norway 5 Struck the 86th-minute winner in a 2-1 win vs Ivory Coast Brazil Harry Kane England 5 Scored a vital second-half brace in a 2-1 win vs DR Congo Mexico Vinícius Júnior Brazil 4 Assisted the attack in a narrow 2-1 escape vs Japan Norway Ousmane Dembélé France 4 Featured heavily in the 3-0 clean sheet vs Sweden Paraguay Mikel Oyarzabal Spain 4 Spearheaded a flawless 3-0 victory vs Austria Portugal

The Road Ahead

Messi’s seven goals in 2026 came via a spectacular hat-trick against Algeria, a brace against Austria, a crucial group-stage strike against Jordan, and his latest entry against Cabo Verde.

With a fixed tree bracket putting Argentina on the opposite side of France, England, and Norway, this individual scoring duel will parallel the team drama. If Messi is to retain his Golden Boot and hoist his second World Cup trophy, he will have to out-pace the fastest young guns in world football over the final knockout rounds.