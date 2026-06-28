With the group stage now complete and the FIFA World Cup entering the Round of 32, the Golden Boot race has taken shape around five of the game’s biggest stars. While Argentina captain Lionel Messi sits comfortably on top, the chasing pack remains within striking distance as the knockout rounds promise more high-stakes opportunities.

Messi has scored six goals in just 223 minutes, averaging a goal every 37.2 minutes, comfortably the best strike rate among the leading contenders. His tally includes a hat-trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria, helping defending champions Argentina finish top of Group J.

Behind him is Kylian Mbappe, who has combined goals with creativity. The France forward has four goals and two assists in 290 minutes, meaning he has directly contributed to six goals, matching Messi’s overall goal involvements.

France teammate Ousmane Dembele has quietly emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest attacking threats. Despite playing only 225 minutes, he has already scored four goals while adding one assist, giving him five direct goal contributions.

Brazil’s Vinicius Junior has also hit four goals, alongside one assist in 293 minutes. His brace in Brazil’s victory over Scotland underlined his growing influence as the five-time champions head into the knockout stage.

Rounding off the top five is Norway striker Erling Haaland, whose return to the World Cup after his country’s 28-year absence has lived up to expectations. Haaland has scored four goals in only 207 minutes, giving him the second-best goals-per-minute ratio among the leading contenders after Messi.

Golden Boot standings after the group stage

Player Goals Assists Minutes Lionel Messi 6 0 223 Kylian Mbappé 4 2 290 Ousmane Dembélé 4 1 225 Vinícius Júnior 4 1 293 Erling Haaland 4 0 207

What happens in case of a tie?

The Golden Boot is awarded to the tournament’s top scorer. If players finish level on goals, assists are the first tiebreaker, followed by fewer minutes played, making every contribution in the knockout rounds increasingly significant.

While Messi enjoys a two-goal cushion, history suggests the race is far from settled. Every remaining contender has qualified for the Round of 32, guaranteeing at least one more opportunity to add to their tally. With up to five knockout matches still available for teams reaching the final, the battle for the World Cup’s most coveted individual scoring honour is only just beginning.