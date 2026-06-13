The race for the Golden Boot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has its first frontrunner.

After the opening two days of action across North America, United States striker Folarin Balogun sits at the top of the scoring charts with two goals, following a standout performance in the co-hosts’ emphatic victory over Paraguay.

While it is still very early in the tournament, Balogun’s brace has given him a head start in the battle to finish as the World Cup’s leading scorer.

Golden Boot standings after Day 2

Rank Player Team Goals 1 Folarin Balogun United States 2 T-2 Giovanni Reyna United States 1 T-2 Raúl Jiménez Mexico 1 T-2 Julián Quiñones Mexico 1 T-2 Hwang In-beom South Korea 1 T-2 Oh Hyeon-gyu South Korea 1 T-2 Ladislav Krejčí Czech Republic 1 T-2 Maurício Paraguay 1

Balogun shines as USA make a statement

The United States could hardly have asked for a better start to their home World Cup. In front of a packed crowd, Balogun scored twice as the Americans swept aside Paraguay 4-1, immediately putting themselves among the early stories of the tournament.

The former Arsenal forward looked sharp throughout the contest, taking his chances clinically and becoming the first player to score more than once at this year’s World Cup.

His performance also underlined why many within US soccer view him as a key figure in the team’s hopes of making a deep run on home soil.

Teammate Giovanni Reyna also got on the scoresheet, finding the net late in the match to join the growing list of players with one goal.

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Mexico and South Korea remain represented

Day 1 scorers continue to feature prominently in the early standings.

Mexico’s attacking duo of Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones remain level on one goal after helping El Tri secure victory in the tournament opener.

South Korea’s Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu also entered the Golden Boot conversation after their side’s win over the Czech Republic.

Although the leaderboard remains crowded, Balogun’s brace has given him a clear advantage heading into the next round of group-stage fixtures.

The biggest names are still to come

The most notable aspect of the Golden Boot standings may be who is missing. Several of the tournament’s biggest stars are yet to play their first match in the tournament, including Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Most of them enter the tournament among the favourites to challenge for the Golden Boot and could quickly climb the rankings once their campaigns begin.

With the expanded 48-team format guaranteeing more matches than ever before, the scoring race is expected to remain open for longer than in previous editions.

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How the Golden Boot is decided

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals during the tournament.

If two or more players finish level on goals, assists are used as the first tiebreaker. Should players remain tied after that, FIFA awards the prize to the player who achieved the tally in fewer minutes on the pitch. Own goals do not count towards a player’s individual total. For now, however, Balogun is the man everyone else is chasing.