The opening ceremonies are done, the Shakira discourse has run its course, and the ticketing fiasco has already become the stuff of legend. Now that football is actually being played, let’s talk about what this tournament is really built on: money. A lot of it.

First, the Big Number

Let’s start where all good financial stories start — at the top.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has a budget of $3.76 billion, making it the most expensive World Cup in history. FIFA, however, estimates it will earn $8.9 billion in revenue from the tournament alone — meaning this is not just a spectacle, it is a spectacular profit machine. Over the full four-year cycle from 2023 to 2026, FIFA’s total earnings are expected to touch $13 billion.

To put that in perspective: the 2022 World Cup in Qatar generated $7 billion in total. The 2026 edition represents a 56% increase on that figure. FIFA has essentially monetised the World Cup the way the NFL monetises the Super Bowl — except the World Cup runs for 39 days across 16 cities in three countries, and the viewership isn’t just America. It’s everyone.

Why Is This One So Much Bigger?

Three reasons, and they compound each other.

The first is scale. This is the first World Cup with 48 teams instead of 32, which means 104 matches across 16 host cities instead of 64. More matches means more broadcast slots, more sponsorship inventory, more tickets to sell, and more hotel rooms to fill. Every number in the commercial machine gets larger.

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The second is location. The United States is the most commercially saturated sports market in the world. The value of US media rights alone has jumped 94% compared to the 2022 tournament in Qatar. When American broadcasters are bidding, the numbers go up fast.

The third is timing. After years of being treated as a secondary sport in North America, football is having a moment. MLS is growing, Messi moved to Miami, and the sport has embedded itself into American sporting culture in a way it hadn’t managed before. FIFA picked the right moment to cash in.

The Opening Act: Three Ceremonies, One Message

Before a ball was kicked, FIFA made clear what kind of tournament this would be.

There were three opening ceremonies in three cities: Mexico City on June 11, then Toronto and Los Angeles on June 12 — each held 90 minutes before the host nation’s first match, and all three produced by Marco Balich, the creative director behind multiple Olympic Opening Ceremonies.

Mexico City was headlined by Shakira and Burna Boy. Joining them at the Estadio Azteca were Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, and Tyla. Toronto got Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé. Los Angeles got Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, and Rema.

None of this comes free. High-profile performer lineups at sporting events of this scale typically cost tens of millions of dollars in fees, production, staging, and broadcast integration — costs absorbed into that $3.76 billion tournament budget. The ceremonies are not just spectacle; they are the commercial pre-roll for the most watched month of live television on earth.

The Prize Money: A 65% Jump

Here’s where teams and federations pay close attention.

The total prize pool for 2026 is $871 million — a 65% jump from the $440 million distributed at the 2022 Qatar tournament. Every team that qualifies is guaranteed at least $12.5 million, and the champion takes home $50 million.

On top of that, every qualified nation receives $2.5 million in preparation funding before a ball is even kicked. So even the team that finishes last in the group stage walks away with money.

For context on what winning buys you: Argentina received $42 million when they won in 2022. The 2026 winner earns $53.5 million — $11.5 million more. That is not just prize money. That is recruitment leverage, federation infrastructure, youth development, and four years of geopolitical soft power, all delivered in a single cheque.

The Ticketing Fiasco: FIFA’s Self-Inflicted Wound

Now for the chapter that made headlines before the tournament even started.

The 2026 World Cup marks the first time FIFA took absolute control over its entire ticket distribution system, removing regional local organising committees entirely. The stated aim was to streamline sales and combat scalping. What followed was severe backlash.

The core issue: dynamic pricing. Much like airline tickets or concert platforms, prices fluctuate automatically based on real-time demand. Of the 104 matches, 95 experienced steep price surges — averaging a 35% hike above base costs.

The original World Cup bid from the US, Canada, and Mexico had promised a maximum final ticket price of $1,550. By April 2026, the cheapest standard final ticket had climbed to $5,785. The most expensive seats hit $10,990 and later tripled.

Adjusted for inflation, the cheapest group-stage entry-level seats cost twice as much as Qatar 2022, and four times more than the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

On FIFA’s official resale platform, one listing for the final was reported at $11.5 million. That’s not a typo.

Just two days before the tournament began, there were reports of 180,000 unsold tickets. Politicians in New York and New Jersey launched a formal investigation into allegations that FIFA had confused fans and inflated prices.

FIFA’s response was classic damage-control economics. They introduced a $60 “Supporter Entry Tier” for every match, including the final — amounting to roughly 10% of each national association’s allocation, a few hundred seats in stadiums holding up to 80,000 people. A fig leaf, in other words.

At the start of June, FIFA quietly slashed prices across all 104 matches and returned 70% of its block-booked hotel rooms due to low demand. Even FIFA, it seems, eventually reads the room.

Where the Money Actually Comes From

Prize money and tickets are visible to fans, but the real commercial engine runs on two tracks: broadcast rights and sponsorship.

On broadcast: media rights revenues are estimated to reach at least $3.8 billion — up 22% from 2022, with streaming services increasingly investing alongside traditional broadcasters. DAZN alone will stream the tournament in Japan, Italy, and Spain.

On sponsorship: sponsorship revenues are projected at $2.4 billion, a 37% increase from Qatar 2022. For the first time in tournament history, all 16 global sponsorship positions were filled. The sponsor list reads like a roll call of global brand ambition: Tier 1 FIFA Partners include Adidas, Coca-Cola, Visa, Hyundai-Kia, Lenovo, Qatar Airways, and Aramco. Tier 2 World Cup Sponsors include McDonald’s, Verizon, Michelob Ultra, Hisense, Lay’s, and Bank of America.

US-based brands account for 52% of sponsorship revenue, up from 36% in 2022 — which tells you exactly who this World Cup was designed for

What Host Cities Actually Get (and Don’t Get)

Here’s where the money story gets complicated. FIFA extracts enormous commercial value from host cities while those cities bear the operational costs.

Around $2.5 billion of tournament revenue is earmarked for operational costs, logistics, and stadium management across the 16 host cities. But cities themselves have repeatedly complained that the deal tilts toward FIFA. Local governments have expressed frustration at escalating costs and diminishing returns — infrastructure investments, policing, transport upgrades, and hospitality that benefit the event without an equivalent payback to city budgets.

It is the oldest bargain in mega-event economics: the global body captures the upside, the host absorbs the downside, and both claim the prestige.

Alright, Enough Numbers

Look, nobody actually watches the World Cup for the prize pool distribution model. You watch it for the last-minute equaliser, the goalkeeper who comes from nowhere, the nation of four million people that somehow makes the quarter-finals. The joy of the thing has nothing to do with FIFA’s 2023–2026 cycle revenue.

But the money is always there, humming underneath — in the ticket you couldn’t afford, the sponsor logo you couldn’t avoid, the ceremony that had three cities and a Shakira. We did the unglamorous job of following the paper trail so you don’t have to think about it every time you sit down to watch a game.

Now go enjoy the football. The numbers will take care of themselves — they always do, when FIFA is involved.