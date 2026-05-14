On May 14, 2026, FIFA officially shattered decades of football tradition. For the first time in the history of the Football World Cup, the final match will not just be a game of two halves—it will be a global concert event of 11 minutes. Taking a page directly from the NFL’s Money-Bowl playbook, FIFA has announced that Shakira, Madonna, and BTS will co-headline a massive halftime show at the MetLife Stadium, New York during the 2026 Final.

The Coldplay Connection

The show is being produced in partnership with Global Citizen and, in a surprising twist, is being curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, featuring appearances by The Muppets to promote global education.

Madonna, Shakira and BTS will co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup™ Final Halftime Show at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.



Curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin and produced by Global Citizen, the show will raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund,… pic.twitter.com/H2c2mc9q0b — Coldplay (@coldplay) May 14, 2026

How is it inspired from Money-Bowl

The 2026 World Cup is being hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, and FIFA is leaning heavily into the American sports-entertainment model. The connection to the Super Bowl is both strategic and financial:

The Format: Traditionally, football halftimes are 15 minutes of tactical analysis and ads. FIFA is expanding this window to accommodate a 11-minute high-octane performance, mirroring the Super Bowl’s ability to draw in non-sports fans.

The Viewership Play: The Super Bowl attracts ~115 million viewers; the 2022 World Cup Final had over 1.5 billion. By adding a halftime show of this magnitude, FIFA is looking to turn a “sporting match” into a “global holiday,” maximizing ad rates for the 2026 cycle.

The Venue: Holding the final at MetLife Stadium—home to the NFL’s Giants and Jets—practically demanded a spectacle that matches the stadium’s American football DNA.

The Lineup: A Global Trinity

FIFA didn’t just pick stars; they picked “territorial anchors” to ensure every corner of the globe tunes in:

Shakira (The Queen of Cups): Her return is poetic. Having defined the 2010 World Cup with Waka Waka, she is the bridge between football’s soul and pop music’s energy. Madonna (The Legacy): Aligning with the release of her rumored album Confessions II in July 2026, her presence targets the Western “prestige” audience and ensures the show feels like a massive historical event. BTS (The Global Force): Marking their biggest international stage since reuniting after military service, the K-pop titans guarantee hundreds of millions of viewers from the Asian market and a social media engagement rate that no other act can match.

How is this half-time show related to education?

While the “Money-Bowl” style implies a commercial grab, the show is officially branded under the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

The Goal: To raise $100 million to improve access to education and football for children globally.

The Creative Touch: Chris Martin’s involvement—alongside Kermit the Frog and Elmo—is intended to keep the show “family-friendly” and “purpose-driven,” distancing it from the often-criticized corporate coldness of FIFA.

Why does the show matter for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The 2026 Final is no longer just about who lifts the trophy. With an 11-minute window featuring the biggest names from the Americas, Europe, and Asia, FIFA has successfully turned the “Beautiful Game” into the “Biggest Show on Earth.”

As Chris Martin put it during the announcement today: “We are turning the world’s most-watched 15 minutes into a celebration of what makes us human.”