The FIFA World Cup 2026 has just started and nobody seems to be happy about it, except FIFA. The fans are finding it hard to cope with the sudden increase in price of almost everything. Even the water bottle, which was supposedly free and one could carry that from home, was not allowed once and then allowed again and still carries so much confusion around it.

What seemed like a World Cup of the Gen Z is becoming a World Cup the generation will remember as the most expensive — and the bitter taste won’t only be from the water bottle FIFA confused them about.

FIFA is projected to earn as much as $13 billion from the tournament. It will not be sharing that with anyone.

The Fan Economy: Priced Out Before a Ball Is Kicked

Start with the basics. Getting to a game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, one of the marquee venues, will cost fans $98 on New Jersey Transit. That same trip on any other day costs around $13. The markup is not incidental. It is the tournament’s operating logic applied to a train ticket.

Ticket prices themselves have scaled to figures that would have been unthinkable at previous editions. Secondary market prices for high-demand fixtures have reached six figures. Transit, parking, food and drink inside venues, all carry a World Cup premium.

The result is a tournament that, for ordinary fans, has functionally become a television event.

Several fan groups have publicly sworn off attending in person, citing not just cost but the additional deterrent of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement posture, a chilling effect on the international fanbase that makes up much of a World Cup’s atmosphere.

Hotels in US, tellingly, are not full. For an event of this scale and profile, that is a significant signal. The premium pricing that was supposed to reflect insatiable demand has instead suppressed it.

The City Economy: All the Cost, None of the Revenue

The financial structure of a FIFA World Cup host agreement is worth understanding clearly, because it is the foundation of everything else. Host cities receive none of the match revenues.

That money flows entirely to FIFA. What cities get instead is the promise of economic impact — tourist spending, hospitality revenue, the long-term reputational dividend of having hosted the world.

That promise has a poor track record.

The US government approved $625 million in grants for the 11 American host cities. The money was not distributed until March — weeks before the tournament — and economists who study sports infrastructure are already questioning whether it is sufficient.

Andrew Zimbalist, professor of economics at Smith College and one of the foremost researchers on the economics of mega-events, put it plainly in a Bloomberg interview. The grants are a good chunk of money, but nowhere near enough to address the security costs alone, let alone the full bill of hosting, he argued.

The arithmetic is straightforward and damning. On one side, cities carry substantial expenditure — security, infrastructure upgrades, logistics, staffing. On the other, they receive essentially zero direct revenue from the games themselves. Some of that gap is covered by local sponsorship deals and private donations. The rest falls to the taxpayer.

“If you have that cost on one side and on the other side you have essentially zero revenues, then you have a net loss of that amount of money,” Zimbalist said. “The balance would be defrayed by the taxpayer.”

FIFA’s Position

FIFA’s institutional response to this critique is consistent and well-rehearsed. The billions it generates from the tournament are reinvested into developing football across the world.

The organisation presents itself less as a commercial entity extracting value from host nations and more as a custodian redistributing resources to grow the global game.

Closing arguments, milord? Financial hullabaloo

FIFA’s defence — that every dollar earned goes back into developing the global game — is difficult to prove and harder to feel when you are paying $98 for a train ride. Overcharging fans, squeezing cities dry, and then saying it is all for football’s greater good is a bit like making a child cry and claiming crying cures eye disease. Technically an argument. Practically nonsense. That, in essence, is the FIFA World Cup 2026 — for everyone who isn’t FIFA.