The FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico is the first men’s tournament to feature 48 teams and a Round of 32. FIFA has set aside a record USD 727 million in total payments, with USD 655 million allocated as prize money by finishing position and USD 1.5 million in preparation funding for each of the 48 teams, meaning every participating federation is guaranteed at least USD 10.5 million.

A new financial ladder

Unlike previous editions, where teams moved straight from the group stage to the Round of 16, the new format adds an extra knockout round and a more detailed prize structure. Teams eliminated in the group stage receive USD 9 million, while those knocked out in the Round of 32 receive USD 11 million. Reaching the Round of 16 raises that figure to USD 15 million, quarter-finalists receive USD 19 million, fourth place earns USD 27 million, third place USD 29 million, runners-up USD 33 million and the champions USD 50 million.

Why every knockout match matters

The expanded prize-money structure means that a single victory can significantly change a federation’s earnings. Winning a Round of 32 match adds USD 2 million relative to a group-stage exit, while another victory in the Round of 16 delivers an additional USD 4 million. A quarter-final place lifts the payout again to USD 19 million, turning each stage into both a sporting hurdle and a financial milestone.

The impact beyond the pitch

For established football powers such as England, Germany or Brazil, World Cup prize money is often folded into pre-agreed bonus structures for players and staff, though the exact arrangements vary by federation and were not detailed in FIFA’s announcement. For smaller or emerging football nations, however, the significance is broader because FIFA pays the money directly to national associations. That gives federations a major funding boost that can be used for football development, and FIFA’s own announcement says the payment is intended to support the wider football community.

Underdogs stand to gain the most

The financial implications are particularly relevant for nations that exceed expectations in the tournament. For emerging federations, the difference between a Round of 32 exit and a quarter-final place is USD 8 million in performance prize money alone. That is why a deep World Cup run can matter far beyond the pitch, especially for associations with limited resources.

More than a bigger tournament

The expansion of the FIFA World Cup has often been debated in terms of more matches, player workload and competitive balance. Less attention has been paid to its financial impact, yet FIFA’s 2026 structure creates a tournament where every win carries a larger economic reward than before. For some teams, lifting the trophy remains the ultimate ambition. For many others, each victory along the way could prove just as important for the future of football in their country.