Day 9 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 brought a heavy dose of order to the group stages. Co-hosts USA thrilled home fans in Seattle, while heavyweights Brazil and Africa’s reigning power Morocco took decisive leaps toward securing their places in the Round of 32.

Group D: Dominant USMNT Silences the Socceroos

United States 2 – 0 Australia

(Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle)

In a highly anticipated, high-friction matchup fueled by a tense pre-tournament history, the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) put on a clinical performance in front of a roaring home crowd. Following a 4-goal opening dismantling of Paraguay, the USMNT secured consecutive victories to sit comfortably on the verge of knockout qualification.

Steadfast Control: The Americans stifled Australia’s tactical game plan early, refusing to give the Socceroos’ physical defense any room to breathe.

The Americans stifled Australia’s tactical game plan early, refusing to give the Socceroos’ physical defense any room to breathe. The Breakthrough: Controlled aggression gave way to clinical finishing as the USA put two past Australia to seal the 2-0 win.

Controlled aggression gave way to clinical finishing as the USA put two past Australia to seal the 2-0 win. Tempers Flare: Reflecting the “disdain” built up between these squads over recent friendly matches, the encounter ended with a flurry of yellow cards—including a dramatic double-caution in the 89th minute as frustrations boiled over for the Aussies.

Group C: Brazil Outclasses Haiti in Style

Brazil 3 – 0 Haiti

(Venue: Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia)

After a surprising opening-match draw against Morocco, the Seleção returned to their usual dominant self in Pennsylvania, completely shutting down an underdog Haitian side that had been riding high off an early victory over Scotland.

Samba Revival: Brazil asserted absolute authority from the opening whistle, sweeping aside any doubts from their opening fixture with fluid, high-pressing football.

Brazil asserted absolute authority from the opening whistle, sweeping aside any doubts from their opening fixture with fluid, high-pressing football. Commanding Display: The 3-0 scoreline perfectly reflected a one-sided affair, leaving Haiti searching for tactical answers and facing heavy disciplinary trouble with three yellow cards picked up under pressure.

The 3-0 scoreline perfectly reflected a one-sided affair, leaving Haiti searching for tactical answers and facing heavy disciplinary trouble with three yellow cards picked up under pressure. Group C Chaos: With Brazil firing on all cylinders, the race for qualification in Group C tightens, leaving Haiti with a do-or-die final group match.

Group C: Morocco Edges Scotland in Gritty Battle

Morocco 1 – 0 Scotland

(Venue: Boston Stadium, Boston)

The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists and reigning AFCON kings held their nerve in a tactical, defensive grind against a spirited Scotland side looking for a historic upset.

The Decider: In a game defined by razor-thin margins, Morocco’s elite quality shone through to carve out a crucial 1-0 victory, capitalizing on a disciplined defensive layout.

In a game defined by razor-thin margins, Morocco’s elite quality shone through to carve out a crucial 1-0 victory, capitalizing on a disciplined defensive layout. Heartbreak for the Scots: Scotland threw everything forward in the final stages but failed to crack the rigid Moroccan backline, meaning their historic wait to reach a World Cup knockout stage remains under severe threat.

Group D: Paraguay Keeps Hopes Alive with Early Sucker-Punch

Paraguay 1 – 0 Turkiye

(Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara)

In a desperate battle between two sides looking to bounce back from opening-day defeats, South American grit triumphed over Turkish ambition in a highly chaotic match.

Lightning Start: Paraguayan midfielder Matías Galarza stunned Türkiye in just the 2nd minute, slotting home a clinical strike that survived a tense VAR check.

Paraguayan midfielder Matías Galarza stunned Türkiye in just the 2nd minute, slotting home a clinical strike that survived a tense VAR check. The Meltdown: The match quickly devolved into a physical brawl. Paraguay’s star man Miguel Almirón was shown a straight red card deep in first-half stoppage time (45+3′), forcing Paraguay to play the entire second half with 10 men.

The match quickly devolved into a physical brawl. Paraguay’s star man Miguel Almirón was shown a straight red card deep in first-half stoppage time (45+3′), forcing Paraguay to play the entire second half with 10 men. Heroic Defending: Despite a relentless, frustrating second-half siege by the Turkish attack, 10-man Paraguay held on to secure a vital 3 points.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 9 Match Ledger & Snapshot