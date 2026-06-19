A historic night of contrasting fortunes unfolded on Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. While co-hosts Canada sparked nationwide celebrations with an absolute demolition of Qatar, South Korea paid a devastating price for a critical mistake to hand co-hosts Mexico maximum points.

Group B: David’s Historic Hat-Trick Powers Canada to First-Ever World Cup Win

Canada 6 – 0 Qatar

(Venue: BC Place, Vancouver)

Co-hosts Canada script history before a raucous crowd of 52,497 in Vancouver, securing their first-ever victory at a men’s FIFA World Cup finals in spectacular style. Jesse Marsch’s men systematically dismantled Qatar, pulling themselves to the top of Group B ahead of Switzerland.

The David Show: Juventus forward Jonathan David became an instant national hero, bagging a clinical hat-trick (29′, 45+3′, 90+1′) to spearhead the attack. He joined an elite historical club as one of the few players to score a World Cup hat-trick for a host country.

Early Onslaught: Cyle Larin set the tone early with a 16th-minute opener, followed by Nathan Saliba striking in the 64th minute. To compound Qatar’s misery, defender Mohammed Manai bundled the ball into his own net for an own-goal in the 75th minute.

Qatar Crumble: The maroon shirts suffered complete disciplinary meltdown, getting reduced to 9 men. Homam Ahmed was sent off in the 33rd minute for a last-man challenge, and Assim Madibo followed him down the tunnel in the 53rd minute for a late, reckless tackle.

Bittersweet Triumph: The historic win was unfortunately marred by a horrific leg injury to Canadian midfielder Ismaël Koné following Madibo’s challenge. Distraught Canadian players shielded Koné from cameras as he was stretchered off.

Group A: Goalkeeper Blunder Costs South Korea as Mexico Seals Top Spot

Mexico 1 – 0 South Korea

(Venue: Guadalajara Stadium, Zapopan)

Co-hosts Mexico preserved their perfect record and clinched the top spot in Group A, but the headline belonged to a heartbreaking, self-inflicted wound by South Korea.

The Silly Goof-Up: In the 50th minute, a major lapse in communication and execution saw South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu commit a critical error under pressure. Mexican midfielder Luis Romo was perfectly positioned to pounce on the loose ball, punishing the blunder by slotting it home to make it 1-0.

Late Heroics: Driven by Son Heung-min and a late aerial assault from Cho Gue-sung, South Korea threw everything into the final minutes. However, local CD Guadalajara hero Raul Rangel produced a spectacular double-save in the dying moments to deny the Taeguk Warriors an equalizer.

The Big Picture: With this 1-0 victory, El Tri (6 points) maintain historical dominance over South Korea, defeating them for the third time in World Cup history. The win ensures Mexico stays home for a highly favorable Round of 32 clash in Mexico City.

Day 8 Group Standings & Snapshot