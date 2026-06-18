The FIFA World Cup 2026 is turning out to be one of the most fiercely contested World Cups in recent history. The result was on display on Day 7 as well where Congo forced Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal to a draw and perennial under achievers England exacting revenge against Croatia in a fine fashion.

Group K: Oldest Ronaldo Stymied as DR Congo Script History

Portugal 1 – 1 DR Congo (Joao Neves 6′ | Yoane Wissa 45+5′)

The ultimate financial “David vs. Goliath” narrative manifested into a tactical reality at Houston Stadium. While Cristiano Ronaldo made history by becoming the oldest outfield player to ever start a World Cup match (at 41 years and 132 days), his historic 23rd tournament appearance was completely spoiled by a resilient Congolese squad earning just 10% of his wages.

The Early Surge : Portugal took the lead just six minutes in when a brilliant Pedro Neto cross met the rising header of midfielder Joao Neves, who buried it past Lionel Mpasi.

: Portugal took the lead just six minutes in when a brilliant Pedro Neto cross met the rising header of midfielder Joao Neves, who buried it past Lionel Mpasi. The Historic Bite: Sébastien Desabre’s low block absorbed massive pressure, but the Leopards struck back deep into first-half stoppage time. From an Arthur Masuaku cross, Brentford’s Yoane Wissa powered home a phenomenal header to score DR Congo’s first-ever World Cup goal and secure their first-ever point—52 years after their tournament debut in 1974.

Sébastien Desabre’s low block absorbed massive pressure, but the Leopards struck back deep into first-half stoppage time. From an Arthur Masuaku cross, Brentford’s Yoane Wissa powered home a phenomenal header to score DR Congo’s first-ever World Cup goal and secure their first-ever point—52 years after their tournament debut in 1974. The Frustration: Portugal grew dull and erratic in the second half. Joao Cancelo saw a spectacular overhead kick ruled out for offside, while a deeply isolated Ronaldo fired two massive close-range chances wide, leaving the European giants heavily frustrated at the final whistle.

Group L: Kane and Bellingham Power Historic Revenge Over Rivals

England 4 – 2 Croatia (Harry Kane 12′ P, 42′, Jude Bellingham 47′, Marcus Rashford 85′ | Martin Baturina 36′, Petar Musa 45+5′)

Over at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Thomas Tuchel’s England exacted a thrilling, high-voltage vengeance over their historical tormentors, Croatia, in an absolute opening-match classic.

The Sizzling First Half : England opened the scoring early after Luka Modric clipped Noni Madueke in the box, allowing Harry Kane to smash home a 12th-minute penalty on a retake. Croatia quickly bit back via Martin Baturina’s 36th-minute equalizer, only for Kane to restore the lead before the break with a lethal strike. Yet, deep in stoppage time, Petar Musa caught the English back-seven sleeping to make it 2-2 at halftime.

: England opened the scoring early after Luka Modric clipped Noni Madueke in the box, allowing Harry Kane to smash home a 12th-minute penalty on a retake. Croatia quickly bit back via Martin Baturina’s 36th-minute equalizer, only for Kane to restore the lead before the break with a lethal strike. Yet, deep in stoppage time, Petar Musa caught the English back-seven sleeping to make it 2-2 at halftime. The Tuchel Half-Time Effect : Whatever Thomas Tuchel told his squad at the break worked instantly. Two minutes into the second half, Jude Bellingham completely took control, driving forward to smash home a spectacular goal.

: Whatever Thomas Tuchel told his squad at the break worked instantly. Two minutes into the second half, Jude Bellingham completely took control, driving forward to smash home a spectacular goal. Sealing the Revenge: England went full throttle, pinning Zlatko Dalić’s ageing squad back. Super-sub Marcus Rashford put the final dagger into the tie in the 85th minute, drilling a composed finish to hand the Three Lions a commanding three points and closure for past tournament heartbreak.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 Match Results at a Glance