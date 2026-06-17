It was not supposed to be a day when Lionel Messi would cry. Not a day for Kylian Mbappe to become the highest scorer in World Cup history for France. But on Day 6 (June 17, Indian Standard Time), both these and so much more happened in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Defending champions Argentina and European powerhouses France kicked off their campaigns with statement victories, driven by historic masterclasses from Messi and Mbappé.

The Messi Magic: A Hat-Trick and Historic Milestones in Kansas City

Argentina 3, Algeria 0 * Scorers: Lionel Messi (17’, 60’, 76’)

Venue: Kansas City Stadium, Missouri

All eyes were on Messi amidst intense pre-tournament scrutiny, but the Argentine captain silenced any doubts with a breathtaking performance to blank Algeria 3-0.

Making his 200th senior international appearance—exactly 20 years after his World Cup debut in 2006—Messi put on a vintage show. He opened the scoring in the 17th minute, curling a superb finish past Luca Zidane. He pounced on a rebound for his second in the 60th minute, and completed a historic hat-trick with a trademark curling strike in the 76th.

With this treble, Messi matched German legend Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16 World Cup goals, sending the stadium into pure delirium. For the defending champions, it was the perfect antidote to memories of their infamous 2022 opening-match slip-up.

Post-Match Reflections: After a grueling domestic season and battling intense physical scrutiny leading into the tournament, the Argentine camp acknowledged the heavy emotional and physical weight on their talisman. Head coach Lionel Scaloni noted the squad had been “going through a lot” behind the scenes to get fully fit, making Messi’s triumphant statement on the pitch a massive relief for La Albiceleste.

Mbappé Magic: Record-Breaking Double Sinks Senegal

France 3, Senegal 1 * Scorers: France: Kylian Mbappé (66’, 90+6’), Bradley Barcola (82’) | Senegal: Ibrahim Mbaye (90+5’)

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium)

Earlier in the day, France shook off a sluggish first half to launch their World Cup campaign with a thrilling 3-1 win over a resilient Senegal side, ensuring no repeat of their historic 2002 opening-day shocker against the West Africans.

Senegal carried an immense threat in East Rutherford, but French quality ultimately told in the second half. Captain Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, firing home to equal Olivier Giroud’s national record. After substitute Bradley Barcola added a second, and Senegal’s Ibrahim Mbaye pulled one back deep in stoppage time, Mbappé stepped up to put the game to bed. Seconds before the final whistle, he unleashed a scorching rocket to secure his brace and officially become France’s all-time leading goal scorer with 58 international goals.

Day 6: Around the Grounds

Match (Group Stage) Final Score Key Takeaway France vs. Senegal (Group I) 3 – 1 Mbappé makes history as France survives a fierce second-half push from the African giants. Iraq vs. Norway (Group I) 1 – 4 Erling Haaland bags a dominant brace in Boston to give Norway a flying start in the group. Argentina vs. Algeria (Group J) 3 – 0 Defending champions start flawlessly behind Messi’s record-equalling hat-trick. Austria vs. Jordan (Group J) 3 – 1 Austria handles business in the San Francisco Bay Area, capitalising on a late penalty to lock down three points.

With Messi chasing outright World Cup history and Mbappé firing on all cylinders, the group stages have officially shifted into high gear.