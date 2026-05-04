With just five weeks remaining until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11, football’s global governing body is staring at a massive commercial deadlock in its two most populous markets. According to a Reuters report released on Monday, negotiations with major broadcasters in India and China have hit a stalemate, threatening to blackout the tournament for billions of fans.

Reliance offers $20 million for the 2026 World Cup, 20% of FIFA’s initial valuation

In India, the newly formed Reliance-Disney joint venture has reportedly offered a mere $20 million for the 2026 World Cup broadcast rights. This figure is a fraction of FIFA’s initial valuation, which sources say was closer to $100 million for a package covering both the 2026 and 2030 editions.

The billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led venture is reportedly hesitant to overspend on football, given its multi-billion dollar commitments to cricket and the unfavourable late night or early morning match timings for the US-hosted tournament.

Adding to FIFA’s woes, Sony has also reportedly decided not to make an offer for the rights, leaving FIFA with limited leverage in the Indian market.

FIFA has already slashed its rights costs by nearly 65% compared to previous cycles, but Indian networks remain reluctant to bid high for a property that lacks the commercial ROI of cricket tournaments like the IPL.

The China crisis: No deal for the world’s biggest digital audience

The situation in China is equally dire. Despite the country accounting for a staggering 49.8% of all global viewing hours on digital and social platforms during the 2022 World Cup, no deal has been announced for 2026.

In previous cycles (2018 and 2022), the state broadcaster CCTV secured rights months in advance to begin ad-sales and promotional campaigns.

China and India together accounted for 22.6% of the total global digital streaming reach for the 2022 World Cup. A failure to secure deals here would be a catastrophic blow to FIFA’s viewership targets and sponsor commitments.

With the tournament set to begin next month, FIFA is running out of time to finalise infrastructure and for broadcasters to sell advertising inventory, making a cut-price deal the most likely, albeit painful, outcome.