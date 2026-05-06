As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches its June 11 kickoff, an unprecedented silence hangs over the broadcast markets of India and China. For the first time in modern history, media houses in both nations are playing a high-stakes “game of chicken” with FIFA, refusing to meet the governing body’s valuation. The standoff isn’t just about the upcoming tournament; it is a direct reaction to the bruising financial lessons learned during the Qatar 2022 edition of the World Cup.

What hurt India and China during FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar?

In 2022, broadcasters in both regions paid record-breaking sums, expecting massive advertising returns. While viewership was historic, the bottom line told a different story. Broadcasters found that while millions tuned in, the lack of their own national teams meant they couldn’t charge the “premium” ad rates that local favorites command.

In India: Viacom18 (Reliance) shelled out roughly $60 Million (₹450 Cr). Despite drawing 110 million viewers, ad revenue failed to break even with the high rights cost and production expenses.

In China: CCTV spent $150 Million. Even with China accounting for nearly 50% of global digital viewing hours, the state broadcaster found that the sheer cost of rights made the venture a low-profit, high-risk endeavor.

Why India and China Are Holding Out Till The Last Moment For FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Rights: 3 Reasons

The 2026 tournament, hosted across North America, presents a “double whammy” for Asian broadcasters: higher prices and worse viewing times.

The “Midnight Curse”: Unlike Qatar, the 12-to-15-hour time difference means 70% of matches will air between 2:00 AM and 6:00 AM. Broadcasters know ad-value is near zero during these “graveyard” hours. FIFA’s Price Hike: FIFA has expanded the 2026 tournament to 48 teams (104 matches), using this volume to justify a price hike. In China, FIFA is reportedly asking for $250–$300 Million, a 60% increase. CCTV has countered with a “bottom line” of just $60–$80 Million. The Lack of Competition: In India, Sony and Star have reportedly backed out, leaving the Reliance-Disney venture as the only player. Knowing FIFA has no other options, they have low-balled the offer to $20 Million for a two-Cup package, essentially telling FIFA to take the deal or leave 1.4 billion people in the dark.

The Financial Standoff: 2022 vs. 2026 Projections

Region 2022 Rights Cost (Actual) FIFA’s 2026 Asking Price Broadcaster’s 2026 Counter-Offer Status (as of May 6, 2026) India $60 Million $100 Million (Bundle) $20 Million Rejected / Deadlock China $150 Million $250–$300 Million $60–$80 Million Stalled / No Deal

What Lies Ahead For FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast In India and China?

For India and China, the World Cup is no longer a “must-have” trophy for their broadcast portfolios. With the tournament just five weeks away, the ball is firmly in FIFA’s court. If they do not lower their “top-tier” pricing to reflect the reality of Asian time zones and national team absences, millions of fans may scramble for alternatives for the first time in decades.