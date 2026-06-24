The first round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 was all about smaller nations showing their determination, grit and sheer urgency to remain relevant in the face of brute power of established footballing nations. In doing so, some of them got so noticed.

Across the pitches of the USA, Canada, and Mexico, a new class of overlooked talent is staging a massive performance takeover—and their digital stocks are skyrocketing.

The 5 Hidden Gems Lighting Up the World Cup

1. Vozinha (Cape Verde)

The Stage: Group H vs. Spain (Miami Stadium)

The Breakout Moment: Goalkeepers rarely get the “multibagger” treatment unless they do something heroic, and Cape Verde’s iconic 40-year-old veteran keeper Vozinha did exactly that. Facing a powerhouse Spanish frontline that threw wave after wave of attack, the ageless shot-stopper put on a modern masterclass. Making 7 spectacular, crucial saves, he held the European giants to a historic 0-0 draw to secure Cape Verde’s first-ever World Cup point.

The Viral Factor: Before stepping onto the pitch in Miami, Vozinha had fewer than 50,000 followers on Instagram. Within hours of his Player of the Match performance, his following surged into the millions, fueled by global fans moved by his emotional post-match interview about his family’s visa hardships.

2. Elijah Just (New Zealand)

The Stage: Group G vs. Iran (Los Angeles Stadium)

The Breakout Moment: Most casual football fans walking into SoFi Stadium wouldn’t have known the name of Motherwell’s 26-year-old winger. Ninety minutes later, he had etched his name in soccer folklore. Just became the first player in New Zealand history ever to score a brace in a single FIFA World Cup match, firing home two instinctive, clinical strikes in a thrilling 2-2 draw against a world-ranked top-20 Iran side.

The Market Surge: Moving from the Danish second division to the Scottish Premiership, Just’s fearlessness on the flank has seen his social media mentions and digital following multiply overnight as fans scramble to track the country’s newest big-game player.

3. Folarin Balogun (United States)

The Stage: Group D vs. Paraguay and Australia

The Breakout Moment: While heavily rated within American circles, the 24-year-old striker used the home tournament to introduce his lethal efficiency to the broader global consciousness. Balogun scored twice in a 4-1 opening-day dismantling of Paraguay, then followed it up by forcing the decisive own goal against Australia in a 2-0 victory to punch the USMNT’s ticket to the Round of 32.

The Viral Factor: Born in Brooklyn strictly by chance after his mother was barred from a flight back to London due to advanced pregnancy, Balogun’s unique multinational backstory has captured the tournament’s imagination, skyrocketing him into one of the prime digital faces of the USMNT’s campaign.

4. Keito Nakamura (Japan)

The Stage: Group F vs. Tunisia (Monterrey Stadium)

The Breakout Moment: While global scouts watch Japan’s high-profile European exports, the Stade de Reims left-winger quietly orchestrated a masterclass on Day 9. Nakamura sliced through Tunisia’s rigid defensive low-block with effortless progression and clinical key passes, anchoring a dominant 4-0 routing that put the Samurai Blue firmly in control of Group F.

The Market Surge: Known for his aesthetic style of play and deadly accuracy, Nakamura’s digital imprint across Asian and European football forums has experienced a massive multi-fold spike as he bridges the gap from tactical squad player to indispensable starter.

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5. Matías Galarza (Paraguay)

The Stage: Group D vs. Türkiye (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium)

The Breakout Moment: In a do-or-die battle for survival, the 24-year-old Talleres midfielder delivered the ultimate tournament sucker-punch. Galarza stunned Türkiye in just the 2nd minute of the game, slotting home an incredibly composed finish that survived a tense VAR check.

The Cult Following: After his teammate Miguel Almirón was shown a straight red card before halftime, Galarza ran himself into the ground defending the 1-0 lead with 10 men. His tireless, gritty midfield work ethic turned him into an immediate hero across South American social media, creating a massive spike in his organic digital fanbase.

The Statistical Glow-Up

The baseline impact of these standout dark horses shows exactly how much ground they’ve gained over the opening rounds of play: