The knockout run of the Cabo Verde national team has officially come to an end at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Facing tournament favourites Argentina in the Round of 32, the African side fought through 120 minutes of grueling football before a controversial own goal sealed a 3-2 victory for the reigning world champions.

Argentina advanced to the Round of 16, but the match will be remembered for how the Blue Sharks (Tubarões Azuis) twice came from behind to level the score against Lionel Messi’s star-studded lineup.

The smallest African nation to ever qualify

By both land area and population, Cabo Verde made history as the smallest African nation ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup. Defying the odds out of the CAF qualifiers, the volcanic archipelago entered the tournament as massive underdogs. Instead of a quick group-stage exit, the Blue Sharks executed one of the most stunning defensive and tactical group-stage campaigns in modern tournament history.

The Great Escapes of the Group Stage

Cabo Verde reached the Round of 32 without winning a single game in regulation, qualifying instead through sheer resilience, defensive discipline, and tactical organisation against global heavyweights:

The 0-0 Blockade Against Spain: In a masterclass of defensive containment, Cabo Verde frustrated Spain’s attackers. Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha emerged as the ultimate hero for the Blue Sharks, pulling off seven incredible saves to secure a historic scoreless draw.

In a masterclass of defensive containment, Cabo Verde frustrated Spain’s attackers. Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha emerged as the ultimate hero for the Blue Sharks, pulling off seven incredible saves to secure a historic scoreless draw. The 2-2 Thriller Against Uruguay: The Tubarões Azuis matched the physical intensity and attacking threat of Uruguay. Kevin Pina fired in a brilliant 34-yard free-kick to open the scoring in the 21st minute, and Hélio Varela capitalised on a defensive mix-up in the 61st minute to secure a crucial point in a high-scoring stalemate.

The Tubarões Azuis matched the physical intensity and attacking threat of Uruguay. Kevin Pina fired in a brilliant 34-yard free-kick to open the scoring in the 21st minute, and Hélio Varela capitalised on a defensive mix-up in the 61st minute to secure a crucial point in a high-scoring stalemate. The 0-0 Gridlock Against Saudi Arabia: Backed by another solid performance from Vozinha, the team executed a highly disciplined game plan to stifle Saudi Arabia, grinding out another clean sheet to comfortably secure their place in the knockout bracket via three consecutive, hard-earned draws.

Twice Equalling the World Champions

In the Round of 32, Cabo Verde faced Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Messi opened the scoring in the 29th minute, a strike that put him at the top of the Golden Boot table. Instead of folding, the Blue Sharks fought back. In the 59th minute, Ryan Mendes picked out Deroy Duarte with a pinpoint cross, and the forward took a touch before driving a low shot through Lisandro Martínez’s legs and beyond Emi Martínez to equalise.

The match went into extra time tied at 1-1. Argentina struck early in the first period of extra time when Lisandro Martínez scored in the 92nd minute to make it 2-1. Once again, the Tubarões Azuis refused to back down. In the 103rd minute, Sidny Lopes Cabral cut inside from the left edge of the penalty box and curled a spectacular effort into the top corner, tying the game at 2-2.

A Heartbreaking Final Twist

The deciding moment of the thriller came in the 111th minute of the second half of extra time.

Messi swung in a corner from the right, and Cristian Romero rose above the Cabo Verde defence to head goalwards. As Diney Borges challenged for the ball alongside Romero, the header deflected off the Cabo Verdean defender and looped beyond a stranded Vozinha into the net. The goal was initially credited to Romero before being officially recorded as an own goal.

The resulting strike gave Argentina a 3-2 lead. Despite throwing everything forward in the final minutes and forcing Emi Martínez into a crucial late save, the Blue Sharks could not find a third equaliser. Their historic World Cup debut comes to an end, but they leave the tournament having pushed the world champions to their absolute limit.