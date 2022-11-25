FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales vs Iran Group B Match Preview – Check kick-off time, predicted line-up here

Iran, ranked 20, and Wales, ranked 19, will play against each other on the sixth day of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, November 25. While the former lost its opening match against England by 2-6, Wales squad are set to play after a 1-1 draw against the USA in its opener. The team has had an amazing World Cup qualifying campaign where it lost only one match out of the total 10. Iran, on the other hand, has never progressed to the knockout stage in the World Cup. However, Iran has a good recent past record as they won two games out of their last five games.

Players to look out for in today’s game will be the Welsh veteran trio of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen, and Iran’s Mehdi Taremi, who scored both the goals in the team’s last match with England. These players will bring their game experience on the field and may give a good fight to each other. Both the teams have faced each other only once in a friendly match in 1978 and the final result was in Wales’ favour (1-0).

Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: When and Where to watch?

Wales vs Iran match will kick off at 3.30 pm IST. The match is scheduled to be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan. The match will be telecast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV and it can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema’s app and website as well.

Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: Possible line-up

Wales possible line-up: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Allen, Ampadu, Williams; James, Bale, Moore

Iran possible line-up: H Hosseini; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Cheshmi, M Hosseini, Mohammadi; Jakanbakhsh, Noorollahi, Karimi, Gholizadeh, Taremi