FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales: Penalty by Bale helps WAL in scoring equalizer, match ends in 1-1 draw

The fourth match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between USA and Wales ended in a 1-1 draw. Wales captain Gareth Bale converted a penalty in the 82nd minute to secure an equaliser for the team. In the first half, the young USA team gained a hold over the game as Timothy Weah’s goal gave them the lead. Team USA have returned to the World Cup after 8 years as they missed the previous edition which took place in Russia. For Wales, on the other hand, it was their first appearance since their maiden run in 1958.

President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team, urging them to “let’s go shock ’em all”. Biden called the team at about 11.30 pm on Friday, the US Soccer Federation said on Sunday, “It says POTUS. That’s where it’s coming from,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said, reading the phone’s caller ID, according to excerpts of a video of players listening to the call. “Coach, put me in. I’m ready to play,” Biden began, echoing John Fogerty’s 1985 song “Centerfield.” “You guys, I know you’re the underdog, but I’ll tell you what, man, you got some of the best players in the world on your team, and you’re representing this country, and I know you’re going to play your hearts out, so let’s go shock ’em all,” Biden said. “You keep trusting in one another, play as hard as you can, and for you and your families, your teammates — and the whole country’s rooting for you,” Biden went on.

Earlier today, England won the opener match against Iran by 6-2, recording its second biggest victory till date. In another match, Netherlands won its first match of the World Cup against Senegal by 2-0.