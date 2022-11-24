FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay vs South Korea today – All you need to know

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Football aficionados are waiting with bated breath for the scintillating sporting event when Latin America will meet Asia on the soccer pitch this evening. Kicking off its opening match for Group H of FIFA 2022, two times World Cup winner Uruguay is all set to take on South Korea.

Uruguay hasn’t zoomed out performance level to clinch the competition’s championship since their title-winning campaign at the 1950 World Cup held in Brazil. In the 2002 World Cup, South Korea delivered their best when they entered into the final four.

The Uruguay vs South Korea match will kickstart at the Education City Stadium, Doha.

Uruguay vs South Korea World Cup: Squads

Uruguay squad: Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Ronald Araujo, Sebastian Coates, Martin Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Matias Vina, Guillermo Varela, Josa Luis Rodríguez, Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino, Lucas Torreira, Nico de la Cruz, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Darwin Nunez, Maxi Gomez, Facundo Pellistri, Agustin Canobbio, Facundo Torres

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Mexico and Poland play out 0-0 draw

South Korea squad: Kim Seung-gyu, Jo Hyeon-woo, Song Bum-keun, Kim Min-jae, Kim Jin-su, Hong Chul, Kim Moon-hwan, Yoon Jong-gyu, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Tae-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Cho Yu-min, Jung Woo-young, Na Sang-ho, Paik Seung-ho, Son Jun-ho, Song Min-kyu, Kwon Chang-hoon, Son Heung-min, Lee Jae-sung, Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang In-beom, Jeong Woo-yeong, Lee Kang-in, Hwang Ui-jo, Cho Gue-sung

Uruguay vs South Korea World Cup: When will the match kick-off?

The match will be played on November 24 at 6:30 PM IST.

Uruguay vs South Korea: Where to watch?

Uruguay vs South Korea World Cup match will be broadcasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels.