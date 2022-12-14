FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final: France to face Morocco – Possible lineup, date, time and more

In Thursday’s second semi-final FIFA match at the Al Bayt Stadium, African trailblazers Morocco will endeavour to continue their magical World Cup 2022 journey when they face a monumental test of their mettle against current title holder, France. With the exception of the Tunisia match, France has won all the matches in the tournament so far. Morocco has become the first African nation to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals after upsetting Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal 1-0.

The Atlas Lions stunned Portugal and reached the final four. In a separate development, Les Bleus sent a dogged England side home via a 2-1 scoreline to keep their hopes of back-to-back titles alive. Either Argentina or Croatia will await the victors in the showpiece event. Tonight, Les Bleus will play their sixth world cup semi-final while Morocco will play their first semi-final.

France’s possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Kounde, Varane, T. Hernandez, Upamecano; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Griezmann, Dembele, Mbappe; Giroud

Morocco’s possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Mazraoui, Aguerd; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Date, Time & Venue

On December 15 at 00:30 AM (Indian time), the France vs Morocco match will be played in the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

Live-streaming Details

In India, France vs Morocco match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels. Jio Cinema’s app and website will both offer free live streaming of the mega event.

Key Players

Key players to watch in the France side will be Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Jonathan Giroud. Both of them will have a chance to secure their spot as the leading goal-scorer in the football match and take their team to the final again. For Morocco, Hakim Ziyech has already scored once in the tournament and will be a key player.