FIFA World Cup Schedule 2022: The world’s biggest sports extravaganza is all set to -start on November 20, 2022, with hosts Qatar all start to take on Ecuador in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 As many as 32 teams will be participating at the event, with France being the defending Champions.

Among the stars who will be seen in action include Lionel Messi (Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Karim Benzema (France), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Neymar (Brazil) Kylian Mbappe (France), among others. The top teams that are participating at the mega event are – Brazil, Belgium, Argentina, France, England, among others.

It may be noted that Ronaldo and Messi will play their fifth world cup this time. Apart from them this will also be the last world cup for several others.

Below is the group-wise list of teams

Group A: Ecuador, Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal

Group B: Iran, England, Wales, United States,

Group C: Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Poland, Mexico

Group D: Australia, France, Tunisia, Denmark

Group E: Costa Rica, Spain, Japan, Germany

Group F: Canada, Morocco, Belgium, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana, South Korea

Notably, the first FIFA World Cup was held in 1930. which was won by Uruguay. Since then the tournament has been held every four years with the exceptions being in 1942 and 1942 due to World War II.

The first match of Group A will be played between hosts Qatar and EqEcuador on November 20, 2022 , followed by the match between Senegal and Netherlands on November 21, 2022 . The last match of the group will be played between Equador and Senegal on November 29, 2022.

Similarly in Group B, the first match will be played between England and Iran on November 21, 2022 and the last group match will be played between Iran and USA on November 29, 2022

While the round of 16 matches will be played between December 3, 2022 to December 6, 2022, quarter-finals will be played from December 9, 2022 to December 11, 2022. There will be two quarter-final matches on December 10, 2022.

Even as the semi-finals will be held on December 14, 2022, and December 15, 2022, the match for third place will be played on December 17, 2022. The Final will be played on December 18, 2022.