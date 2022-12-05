FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland goalkeeper consoles crying son after full time as team loses pre-quarters – Watch here

In a huge setback for a large number of Poland fans, their favourite team lost to France 3-1 in the pre-quarter final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Sunday, being held in Qatar. While many of them were dejected, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny’s little son Liam was seen crying after the full time.

He was seen being consoled by Szczesny himself after the match. The goalkeeper spent almost a minute comforting his son, probably apologising for the defeat. The video of the father-son duo has gone viral on social media with many feeling sorry for the child.

Also read: FIFA 2022: France beat Poland to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Importantly, Szczęsny is the only goalkeeper in the FIFA World Cup who has saved two spot kicks. While the first one was against Saudi Arabia, the second one was against Argentina great Lionel Messi. He is himself to blame for the second goal for brushing Messi’s face while going for a cross.

Earlier, during the match, Kylian Mbappé scored two goals to help France reach the quarter-final. The third goal was scored by Olivier Giroud. Robert Lewandowski scored the only goal for Poland via penalty corner in the second half.

🇵🇱 Szczęsny a mis ses émotions de côté pour réconforter son fils âgé de 4 ans, totalement effondré suite à l’élimination de la Pologne. 😢

pic.twitter.com/JUGawUmaOe — Cerfia Foot (@CerfiaFoot) December 4, 2022

Mbappé is currently the leading scorer of the ongoing FIFA World Cup with five goals till now. He scored the first goal for his team in the 74th minute of the match. He scored his next goal in stoppage time when Szczęsny got a weak glove on a powerful shot from Messi.

He celebrated his second goal by waving to the crowd, urging them to cheer louder. He then climbed the crossbar after the final whistle to celebrate the win of his team.

France is looking to defend their title after a World Cup win in 2018. It is important to note here that no country has defended their title in the last six decades. Brazil, which won the World Cup in 1958 defended the title in 1962. Italy, which had won the World Cup in 1934, also defended the title in 1938.