FIFA world cup 2022, Morocco vs Croatia: Check time, player line up and more

FIFA world cup 2022, Morocco vs Croatia: Today is the fourth day of the FIFA world cup 2022, wherein 8 teams will be participating in Group E and F.

In the first match of the day, Croatia will face Morocco in their opening match scheduled at 3.30 PM. The match will be played at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor. There is a ton of excitement and thrill among football fans to watch the match. Let’s dive into the details of the match that you can’t miss.

Morocco vs Croatia: Live Streaming Details

The football match will be broadcasted on all OTT platforms and Sports Star, and sports18 HD.

Morocco vs Croatia: When and Where will be played?

Morocco vs Croatia is scheduled to be played on day at 3.30 PM at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

Morocco vs Croatia: Players line up

According to the sources, Youssef En-Nesyri will be the prominent part of the Morocco team who will be responsible for scoring goals. On the other hand, Veteran player Luka Modric is going to play for Croatia.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Match Schedule

Morocco vs Croatia – 3:30 PM

Germany Vs Japan – 6:30 PM

Spain vs Costa Rica – 9:30 PM

Belgium vs Canada – 12:30 AM