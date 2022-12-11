FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco player Sofiane Boufal celebrates with mother after historic win – watch here

On a historic occasion, Morocco stunned Portugal 1-0 to reach FIFA World Cup Semi-Final for the first time. It will meet France for the place in the final on Thursday (12:30 AM IST).

Soon after its victory on Saturday, not only the entire Morocco fans jumped into celebration but also those from the African and Arab world. As the celebrations began, Morocco star player Sofiane Boufal too celebrated with his mother.

A video of him dancing with his mother after the historic match has gone viral on social media sites. Fans across the globe shared the video in large numbers the clip shows the mother-son duo dancing with huge smiles on their faces to celebrate the occasion. Speaking to CBS Sports after the match, the Morocco player revealed how his mother sacrificed her life for him.

Earlier, during the match, Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal for his team in the 42nd match to help his team reach the first-ever semi-final. Morocco’s win on Saturday night has reduced the hopes of star Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old came as a substitute player in the 51st minute of the match. He also missed a chance to equalise for his team during the stoppage time. After the match ended, the legendary football player was seen crying.

Morocco will now play France, which beat England 2-1 in the other quarter-final early on Sunday morning. In the other semi-final to be played on Wednesday (12:30 IST), France will take on Croatia.

The Romain Saïss-led team received attention from across the globe during this FIFA World Cup as nobody expected them to reach the semi-final. The team not only topped the group that included Belgium and Croatia but also beat teams like Spain and Portugal to reach the semis. Now, a win against France will actually take the team to the final and may even lift their maiden title.