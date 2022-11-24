FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Preview: Switzerland vs Cameroon match today – Squad and streaming details here

The Day 5 of FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin with Group G teams Switzerland and Cameroon’s match today. The game is scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm IST at Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar. Both the teams will begin their World Cup 2022 campaign with this opening match. Switzerland and Cameroon will be playing against each other for the first time ever at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Switzerland team will look forward to attaining good results with an almost identical Group G they played against in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. While the team was able to make it to Round 16 in 2018 and 2014, it has qualified for the World Cup quarter-finals only three times — 1934, 1938 and 1954. The team is surely aiming to take a step forward this year and break the streak of not qualifying to the QFs. Cameroon, on the other hand, have found it very difficult to get past the Group stage. In fact, the team could not even qualify in the 2006 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.

Also Read | FIFA 2022: Spain hammer Costa Rica 7-0 in perfect World Cup start

“We’ve gelled very well over the last few matches. We have one of the best midfields when it comes to work rate and we’re technically very strong too. We don’t need to be afraid of anybody,” FIFA.com quoted Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler as saying.

Cameroon midfielder Bryan Mbeumo told FIFA.com, “I’ve always wanted to play at a World Cup since I was young. Just to walk around the pitch with a big crowd and other stuff would be amazing. It’s going to be crazy.”

Where to watch/livestream the match?

The Switzerland vs Cameroon match can be watched on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV. The match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Switzerland vs Cameroon Match Preview: Squads

Switzerland Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer, Gregor Kobel, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Silvan Widmer

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Edimilson Fernandes, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Fabian Rieder, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Christian Fassnacht, Noah Okafor, Haris Seferovic, Ruben Vargas

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium spoils Canada’s return with 1-0 win

Cameroon Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu

Defenders: Nicolas Nkoulou, Collins Fai, Nouhou Tolo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Olivier Mbaizo, Enzo Ebosse, Christopher Wooh

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Samuel Gouet, Martin Hongla, Gael Ondoua, Olivier Ntcham, Jerome Ngom

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi, Christian Bassogog, Moumi Ngamaleu, Jean-Pierre Nsame, Bryan Mbeumo, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Souaibou Marou