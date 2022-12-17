FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Preview: Croatia, Morocco to face each other for 3rd spot today – Check when and where to catch the game

Days after their World Cup dreams were shattered, Morocco and Croatia will face each other for third place in the FIFA World Cup on Saturday ( 8:30 PM IST). Both sides will look to end their World Cup campaign on a winning note.

While Croatia did well to reach the semi-final, before being beaten 3-0 by Argentina, Morocco have been a revolution of sorts this year. With not many expected them to reach this far, the lost 2-0 to France in the other semi-final.

It is important to note that while Morocco became the first African team to reach the semi-final of the mega event, Croatia was the runners-up in the 2018 edition of the World Cup. Whatever the result today, both teams have won the hearts of the billions of football fans across the globe.

Earlier in the tournament, it was getting difficult for Croatia to reach the final, however the way they converted the penalty corners against Japan and Brazil respectively, had suddenly made them one of the favourites.

What is the venue

The match will be played in Doha (Qatar) on Saturday.

Where to watch

While the match will be telecast live across the globe, football fans in India can watch the match on Jio Cinema app, as also on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels. Apart from these, they can also track the match from a number of news and sports websites.

Key players to watch out for

For Morocco, Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech are expected to play important roles in today’s match, while for Morocco, Luka Modric, who will be playing his last World Cup match, will be a player to watch out for.

The last time the two teams met was in the league stage of the current World Cup, when the match ended in a goalless draw. Before this, both teams had faced each other in 1996, which too ended in 2-2 draw.