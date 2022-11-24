FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Portugal play against Ghana in their first group match; game kicks-off

One of the most sought after teams of the FIFA World Cup, Portugal, will be playing their first group match against a formidable opponent Ghana today. Portugal has a star-studded line-up with them which includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Andre Silva, among others. Despite being a popular team in the football world, they have reached the World Cup semi-finals only two times — in 1966 and 2006. What makes this game even more interesting is that this could be CR7’s last World Cup.

The last and the only head-to-head till date between these two teams took place in 2014 World Cup where the outcome favoured the Portugal side. Notably, Portugal have won only three of their last 14 World Cup matches and each of their victories came in the group stage. On the other hand, this will be Ghana’s fourth appearance in the FIFA World Cups.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Portugal vs Ghana Live: Where & when to watch/livestream the match?

The Portugal vs Ghana match can be watched on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV. The match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website. The match will kickoff at 9.30 pm IST in Doha’s Stadium 974.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Portugal vs Ghana Live: Squads

Portugal Squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Patricio

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Antonio Silva, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Matheus Nunes, Vitinha, William Carvalho, Otavio

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, Goncalo Ramos, Andre Silva

Ghana Squad

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati, Danlad Ibrahim, Manaf Nurudeen

Defenders: Joseph Aidoo, Daniel Amartey, Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku, Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Denis Odoi, Mohammed Salisu, Alidu Seidu

Midfielders: Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Elisha Owusu, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed

Forwards: Daniel Afriyie, Jordan Ayew, Osman Bukari, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Antoine Semenyo, Kamal Sowah, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Inaki Williams

