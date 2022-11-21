FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Trouble for Iran in first half! Alireza suffers hand injury

scorecardresearch
England vs Iran Live Scorecard, FIFA World Cup 2022: Notably, this will be the first time that these teams will be playing against each other. Taking a look at the World Cup performance of England (current FIFA ranking: 5), the team took the trophy home in 1966; while Iran (current FIFA ranking 20) has never progressed to the knockout stage in the World Cup.

England vs Iran Live Updates: It’s day 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and after a fantastic start to the biggest sporting event yesterday, football fans will witness the clash between England and Iran today. Notably, this will be the first time that these teams will be playing against each other. Taking a look at the World Cup performance of England (current FIFA ranking: 5), the team took the trophy home in 1966; while Iran (current FIFA ranking 20) has never progressed to the knockout stage in the World Cup. However, Iran has a good recent past record as they won two games out of their last five games. England, on the other hand, have not won a single match in their last six games.

Iran Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand

Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian, Milad Mohammadi, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Sadegh Moharrami, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Abolfazl Jalali

Midfielders: Ahmad Noorollahi, Saman Ghoddos, Vahid Amiri, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Torabi, Ali Gholizadeh, Ali Karimi

Forwards: Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

England Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Eric Dier, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Conor Coady, Ben White, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips

Forwards: James Maddison, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford

Eng vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: Time and Venue

The England vs Iran football match will kick off at 6:30 pm IST in Khalifa International Stadium.

Eng vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: Where can you watch the match?

The England vs Iran match can be watched on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV.

Eng vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to live stream?

The match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

19:02 (IST) 21 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Tributes by Iranian players for protesters back home!

The current FIFA match is being played in the backdrop of tension in Tehran over Hijab protests. Iran's captain paid tributes to those who were killed in the protests.

18:58 (IST) 21 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Trouble for Iran!

Bad news for Iran! Alireza Beiranvand suffers hand injury. Medical team was on the ground. After some thought, Iran has decided to replace Alireza. Now, Hossein Hosseini will play in place of Alireza.

18:30 (IST) 21 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: English players took the knee!

The match has begun! We saw English players taking the knee!

18:23 (IST) 21 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Confusion over ‘one love’ bands

As of now, things look dicey about the armbands. However, some reports suggest that Kane will wear the armband.

18:22 (IST) 21 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: One love band? Nope, not this time!

Everyone knows that the LGBTQ relationships are banned in Qatar. So, the plan of England to sport the 'one love' armbands have been ditched.

18:13 (IST) 21 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Here’s what the final playing squad of England looks like

Wondering who will lead the English side? Here's what we know about the confirmed list of playing squad of the English side. The team will be led by Harry Kane.

https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1594668030079934464

18:07 (IST) 21 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Welcome to the Day 2 action

Hello and welcome to the FE Live Blog on the FIFA World Cup. Day 2 will see the thrilling match between England and Iran at around 6:30 pm IST.