FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Trouble for Iran in first half! Alireza suffers hand injury

England vs Iran Live Updates: It’s day 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and after a fantastic start to the biggest sporting event yesterday, football fans will witness the clash between England and Iran today. Notably, this will be the first time that these teams will be playing against each other. Taking a look at the World Cup performance of England (current FIFA ranking: 5), the team took the trophy home in 1966; while Iran (current FIFA ranking 20) has never progressed to the knockout stage in the World Cup. However, Iran has a good recent past record as they won two games out of their last five games. England, on the other hand, have not won a single match in their last six games.

Iran Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand

Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian, Milad Mohammadi, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Sadegh Moharrami, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Abolfazl Jalali

Midfielders: Ahmad Noorollahi, Saman Ghoddos, Vahid Amiri, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Torabi, Ali Gholizadeh, Ali Karimi

Forwards: Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

England Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Eric Dier, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Conor Coady, Ben White, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips

Forwards: James Maddison, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford

Eng vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: Time and Venue

The England vs Iran football match will kick off at 6:30 pm IST in Khalifa International Stadium.

Eng vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: Where can you watch the match?

The England vs Iran match can be watched on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV.

Eng vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to live stream?

The match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

