FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 15 minutes gone and match remains goalless so far!

Senegal vs Netherland Group A Live: Netherlands will take on Senegal in the third match of the FIFA World Cup. Both the teams are placed in Group A. The three-time runners up Netherlands will pull all stops to win the World Cup. With the track of winning both their opener in the World Cup tournament, Senegal look all confident to face the Netherlands.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing Teams
Netherlands squad: Justin Bijlow, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jeremie Frimpong, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Cody Gakpo, Marten de Roon, Kenneth Taylor, Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, Wout Weghorst
Senegal squad: Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Diang, Bouna Sarr, Saliou Ciss, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Ibrahima Mbaye, Abdoulaye Seck, Fode Ballo Toure, Cheikhou Kouyate, Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Moustapha Name, M. Loum Ndiaye, Joseph Lopy, Ismaila Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Keita Balde, Habib Diallo, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Mame Baba Thiam
Netherlands Vs Senegal World Cup: Where and when will the opening match kick-off?
The Netherlands Vs Senegal match will kickstart at Al Thumama Stadium in Al Thumama. The match will be played at 9:30 PM IST.
What TV channel is the Netherlands Vs Senegal match on in India?
The Netherlands Vs Senegal World Cup match will be streamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
Catch all the live updates of the match here:
Sarr looks promising and Aliou Cisse's side can transform the game.
The Dutch could have changed the scorecard but that just didn't happen!
No goals by either of the African champions so far.
Senegal fans are matching the World Cup vibe even as we can see several empty seats in the stadium.
Daley Blind makes new record. With the current match, Blind has made 95 appearances for the Dutch team. Quite a landmark!
Ahead of the game, audience was delighted with super pyrotechnic show! But some say that there are many, many empty seats inside the stadium which has the capacity of 4,000 spectators.
Ready, set, action! Teams are in the ground and it's kick-off time
Welcome to our live blog on match no.3 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Day 2. Sometime now, Senegal will take on the Netherlands in the Group A match