FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: 15 minutes gone and match remains goalless so far!

Senegal vs Netherland Group A Live: Netherlands will take on Senegal in the third match of the FIFA World Cup. Both the teams are placed in Group A. The three-time runners up Netherlands will pull all stops to win the World Cup. With the track of winning both their opener in the World Cup tournament, Senegal look all confident to face the Netherlands.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing Teams

Netherlands squad: Justin Bijlow, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jeremie Frimpong, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Cody Gakpo, Marten de Roon, Kenneth Taylor, Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, Wout Weghorst

Senegal squad: Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Diang, Bouna Sarr, Saliou Ciss, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Ibrahima Mbaye, Abdoulaye Seck, Fode Ballo Toure, Cheikhou Kouyate, Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Moustapha Name, M. Loum Ndiaye, Joseph Lopy, Ismaila Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Keita Balde, Habib Diallo, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Mame Baba Thiam

Netherlands Vs Senegal World Cup: Where and when will the opening match kick-off?

The Netherlands Vs Senegal match will kickstart at Al Thumama Stadium in Al Thumama. The match will be played at 9:30 PM IST.

What TV channel is the Netherlands Vs Senegal match on in India?

The Netherlands Vs Senegal World Cup match will be streamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

Catch all the live updates of the match here:

Live Updates