FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: The curtain raises! Opening ceremony begins

FIFA World Cup Live Updates: The countdown to the biggest sporting event will be over shortly as Qatar opens its door for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The first match of the World Cup will be played between host Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha. As many as 32 teams will be participating at the event, with France being the defending Champions.

Among the stars who will be seen in action include Lionel Messi (Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Karim Benzema (France), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Neymar (Brazil) Kylian Mbappe (France), among others. The top teams that are participating at the mega event are – Brazil, Belgium, Argentina, France, England, among others.

FIFA World Cup 2022: When will the opening ceremony begin?

The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where will it broadcast?

The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 can be watched on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to live stream?

The opening ceremony will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

