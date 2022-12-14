FIFA World Cup LIVE: Argentina vs Croatia semi-final kicks off!

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Every football lover around the world is glued to the TV screens to catch the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 that is being played betwen Croatia and Argentina. Stay with us as we bring you all the magic and madness of Argentina vs Craotia live:
Live Updates
Argentina vs Croatia Live Updates From Qatar
Argentina vs Croatia LIVE: Another record for Messi!
With this semi-final against Craotia, Lionel Messi has equaled German legend Lothar Matthaus' all-time World Cup appearance record. Can you guess the number? Don't fret – 25 it is!
Argentina vs Croatia LIVE: And the action begins! 0-0 for the moment!
You can almost hear every heart thumping! Super stuff by Gvardiol! Messi makes a dash! This is what dreams are made of!
Argentina vs Croatia LIVE: Messi’s squad eyes final berth
Hello and welcome to the FE live blog. Messi is in the ground, and everyone has just one question in mind – Will Argentina make it to finals?