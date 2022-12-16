FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi takes a day off from training ahead of the final! Here’s the reason

Argentina has already booked its place in the FIFA World Cup final. However, it looks like the team’s star player is still battling his injury. Lionel Messi and the team were given a day off from a practice session amid a hamstring injury scare, according to an IE report.

Messi was seen prodding at his left hamstring during the team’s 3-0 win against Croatia during the semi-final on Wednesday. Importantly, his missing from the training session should not raise an alarm, as all players from the starting lineup of 11 players were rested for a day. The team will face France in the mega-final on Sunday (8:30 PM IST).

Speaking about his injury, the legendary player pointed out that he was not only feeling good but was also strong enough to play every match. Messi also observed that the team had prepared very well for the event, and he was very happy with the results. While Messi has already announced that this would be his last World Cup, Argentina is also looking to lift the World Cup after a gap of 30 years. It last played a World Cup final in 2014, when it lost to Germany by a 1-0 margin.

He has till now scored 11 goals in five editions of the World Cup , breaking the record of Gabriel Batistuta’s 10 goals for Argentina. The 2022 edition will be his last chance to lift the World Cup for his country. He has also surpassed Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano’s record appearances in four World Cups.

Announcing that this would be his last World Cup, Messi had said that he was happy to play his last World Cup match in a final. During an interview with Diario Deportivo Ole, an Argentinean media outlet, he observed that he may not be able to play the next edition of the FIFA World Cup.

He also said that his team is just one match away from lifting the cup and every player will play hard to achieve the ultimate dream.