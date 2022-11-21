FIFA World Cup 2022: England to face Iran today – All you need to know

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: With the frenzy of FIFA World Cup shifting into a higher gear after a disappointing defeat of host Qatar, European heavyweight England are set to kick off their sporting campaign against Iran in Group B today.

England have girded up their lions to start enterprisingly to end their thirst of decade-long trophy drought. Iran, pegged at 20th of FIFA ranking, look to play without any fear unlike England having a record of winning the first World Cup match. Iran carry the history of winning the opening match in 1998, 2006 and 2018, while they lost in 2002, 2010 and 2014. Khalifa International Stadium has rolled out a red carpet to welcome football aficionados to watch the grandiose of the game.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing Teams

England squad: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Ben White, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, James Maddison, Conor Gallagher, Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling , Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Callum Wilson

Iran squad: Alireza Beiranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand, Ehsan Hajsafi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian, Milad Mohammadi, Hossein Kanani, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Sadegh Moharrami, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Abolfazl Jalali, Ahmad Noorollahi, Saman Ghoddos, Vahid Amiri, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Torabi, Ali Gholizadeh, Ali Karimi, Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

England vs Iran World Cup: Where will the opening match kick-off?

The England vs Iran match will kickstart at the Khalifa International Stadium.

England vs Iran World Cup: When will the opening match kick-off?

The England vs Iran match will be played at 6:30 PM IST on November 21, 2022 (Monday).

What TV channel is the England vs Iran match on in India?

The England vs Iran World Cup match will be streamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.