FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia set to battle Argentina – Probable playing XI, live-streaming details and more

Croatia will face Argentina in the first semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Both the teams have been performing exceptionally well with Argentina dominating Netherlands and Croatia knocking out Brazil with penalty shootouts. However, it seems like Argentina is under a lot of stress as there is still no announcement if Lionel Messi will face a ban for the game.

FIFA had officially launched disciplinary proceedings on Lionel Messi for his behavior toward referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz in the quarterfinal match against Netherlands. If Messi plays or not is still a mystery but in any case, this match is definitely going to be a roller-coaster of emotions. Here we have all the details here for you to catch up.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Croatia vs Argentina: Date, time and venue

The match will be played at 12:30 am (IST) on December 14 at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Croatia vs Argentina: Where to watch live-streaming?

To catch the live streaming of the first semi-final match between Croatia and Argentina, you can tune in to Jio Cinema’s app. The match will be broadcasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV.

Who are the predicted playing XI?

According to InsideSport, Argentina team might have E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, and Alvarez. For Croatia, the expected XI include Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, and Perisic.