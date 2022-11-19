FIFA World Cup 2022: Check where and how to watch live streaming of FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: The wait of billions of football-crazy fans is all set to be over with the start of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Al Khor on November 20, 2022. The opening ceremony of the mega event is also scheduled to be held on the same day just before the start of the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

While the opening ceremony was earlier scheduled to be held on November 21, 2022, it was gradually shifted to be held a day before.

When to watch

Fans in India can start watching the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup at 7:30 PM (IST). It will be followed by the first match of the tournament which will start at 9:30 PM.

How to watch

Football-crazy fans in India can watch the ceremony live at Jio Cinema app as also on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Who will perform

Over the years, FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies attracted worldwide attention due to its sparkling displays and celebrities performing it, proving many memorable moments for fans. This year too, a number of celebrities are expected to perform at the event. Among them include Robbie Williams, Shakira, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, the Black Eyed Peas, South Korea’s BTS, which is a popular band across the globe, among others. Shakira’s ‘waka’anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup had become quite popular in India and across the world.

The event will be held at Al Bayt stadium, which has a sitting capacity of 60,000 spectators. This stadium was inaugurated last year on November 30, 2022, during the FIFA Arab Cup.

With a seating capacity of 60,000, located in Qatar’s northeastern coastal city of Al Khor, the Al Bayt stadium will host the opening fixture of this edition’s World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador. FIFA Arab Cup. As per the official website of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the architects of the stadium were inspired by tents that were used in the Middle East by ancient nomads.