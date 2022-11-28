FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon vs Serbia today – All you need to know

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: On November 28, football connoisseurs could witness a spectacular sporting event when Cameroon and Serbia play their second match in Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Both Cameroon and Serbia could get the best chance of opening their account in the Qatar World Cup as they have lost their first match. Serbia is at the bottom of G Group while Cameroon is a notch ahead in the points-table in the Qatar World Cup.

Cameroon vs Serbia World Cup: Squads

Cameroon squad: Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu, Andre Onana, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Enzo Ebosse, Collins Fai, Olivier Mbaizo, Nicolas Nkoulou, Tolo Nouhou, Christopher Wooh, Martin Hongla, Pierre Kunde, Olivier Ntcham, Gael Ondoua, Samuel Oum Gouet, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Christian Bassogog, Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting, Souaibou Marou, Bryan Mbeumo, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu, Jerome Ngom, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Jean-Pierre Nsame, Karl Toko Ekambi

Also Read | FIFA 2022: Morocco stun Belgium to claim long-awaited World Cup win

Serbia squad: Marko Dmitrovic, Pedrag Rajkovic, Vanja Milinkovic Savic, Stefan Mitrovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Strahinja Erakovic, Srdan Babic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Sasa Lukic, Marko Grujic, Filip Kostic, Uros Racic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Ivan Ilic, Andrija Zivkovic, Darko Lazovic, Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Duricic, Luka Jovic, Nemanja Radonjic

Cameroon vs Serbia World Cup: When will the match kick-off?

The match will be played on November 28 at 3:30 PM IST.

Cameroon vs Serbia World Cup: Where will the match kick-off?

The Cameroon vs Serbia match will be played in the Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah.

Cameroon vs Serbia: Where to watch?

Cameroon Vs Serbia World Cup match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels.