FIFA World Cup 2022: Australia vs Denmark today- All you need to know

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Australia is all set to square off against Denmark in the FIFA World Cup group today. The result of the high-octane match will decide which team will get to the knockout stages from Group D. So, this sporting event will be highly significant for both Australia and Denmark as it will be a stepping stone for moving to the next round if either of them win.

Australia vs Denmark World Cup: Possible Squads

Australia squad: Maty Ryan, Andrew Redmayne, Danny Vukovic, Milos Degenek, Aziz Behich, Joel King, Nathaniel Atkinson, Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Bailey Wright, Thomas Deng, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Ajdin Hrustic, Keanu Baccus, Cameron Devlin, Riley McGree, Awer Mabil, Mathew Leckie, Martin Boyle, Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, Mitchell Duke, Garang Kuol, Craig Goodwin

Denmark squad: Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen, Frederik Ronnow, Alexander Bah, Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Victor Nelsson, Daniel Wass, Thomas Delaney, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jesper Lindstrom, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Skov Olsen, Jonas Wind

Australia vs Denmark World Cup: When will the match kick-off?

The match between Australia and Denmark will be played on Wednesday, November 30, at 8:30 PM IST.

Australia vs Denmark World Cup: Where will the match kick-off?

The Australia vs Denmark match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah.

Australia vs Denmark: Where to watch?

Australia vs Denmark World Cup match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels.