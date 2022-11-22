scorecardresearch
Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Updates: Messi strikes!!! Takes Argentina 1-0 vs Saudi; Martínez goal disallowed, again!
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Argentina is set to face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The star of football, Lionel Messi, is expected to lead his team to the finish line with winning glory as this is going to be his last World Cup. Undoubtedly, there is a ton of excitement and thrill among football fans to watch one of their favourite players take the field. Let’s dive into a few more details about the game that you just can’t miss.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Timing and live-streaming

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match will face off at the FIFA World Cup 2022 matchday 1 encounter on Tuesday, November 22. The match will kick-off at 3:30 PM IST, 1:00 PM local time at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail. The viewers will also be able watch all matches of the FIFA world cup on Sports Star, and sports18 HD. The match tournament will also be live on OTT platforms like Disney hotstar, jiocinema.

Catch Live Updates Here

Live Updates
16:24 (IST) 22 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: ARG dominates the first half!

After the end of the first half, ARG is leading by 1-0 vs Saudi Arabia!

16:20 (IST) 22 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: 5 minutes added to half time

Saudi head the ball out straight to Rodrigo de Paul on the edge of the box… but he completely miscues and skies his effort into the stands! Five minutes of added time, reports IE.

16:02 (IST) 22 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Match heats up

The heat on the field rises!

