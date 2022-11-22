FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Check time, player line-up and more

FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Argentina is set to face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The star of football, Lionel Messi, is expected to lead his team to the finish line with winning glory as this is going to be his last World Cup. Undoubtedly, there is a ton of excitement and thrill among football fans to watch one of their favourite players take the field. Let’s dive into a few more details about the game that you just can’t miss.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Timing and live-streaming

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match will face off at the FIFA World Cup 2022 matchday 1 encounter on Tuesday, November 22. The match will kick-off at 3:30 PM IST, 1:00 PM local time at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail. The viewers will also be able watch all matches of the FIFA world cup on Sports Star, and sports18 HD. The match tournament will also be live on OTT platforms like Disney hotstar, jiocinema.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Lineup Prediction

Argentina Team: The team will probably include Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Di Maria, De Paul, Paredes, Papu Gómez; Messi, Lautaro Martínez.

Saudi Arabia Team: On the other hand, Saudi Arabia may have Al-Owais (GK); Al-Burayk, Al-Amri, Al-Bulahyi, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Al-Malki; Al-Shehri, Al-Faraj, Al-Daswari; Al-Buraikan.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Match Schedule

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – 3:30 PM

Denmark vs Tunisia – 6:30 PM

Mexico vs Poland – 9:30 PM

France vs Australia – 12:30 AM