France defeated Uruguay in quarter final. (Reuters)

Uruguayans were gracious in defeat after France ended their World Cup hopes today with a 2-0 quarter-final victory.

“France crushed Uruguay!” admitted Observador, one of Uruguay’s main newspapers.

“They handed out a football lesson, dominating the light blues from the first minute to the 90th, and deservedly qualified for the World Cup semi-finals.”

El Pais insisted the players were nonetheless heroes.