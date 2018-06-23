FIFA World Cup 2018 : Switzerland beat Serbia 2-1 in Group E tie

Switzerland’s Blerim Dzemaili, left, dribbles past, Serbia’s Antonio Rukavina during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the Kaliningrad Stadium. (AP Photo)

A late goal by Xherdan Shaqiri earned Switzerland 2-1 win over Serbia in a Group E clash of the FIFA World Cup at the Kaliningrad Stadium here.

Aleksandar Mitrovic handed Serbia the lead in the fifth minute during the match on Friday.

Switzerland equalised in the second half, thanks to a superb long range strike by Granit Xhaka (52nd).

Shaqiri (90th) found the winning goal in the final minute of regulation time.

Switzerland now have four points from two matches.

Serbia have three points from two games.