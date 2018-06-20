FIFA World Cup 2018 Points Table: Check FIFA WC 2018 Group Standings

FIFA World Cup 2018: The final will be played on July 15 at Luzhniki Stadium

FIFA World Cup 2018 Points Table: The 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup started in Russia last week with a thrilling opening match between the hosts and Russia. A total of 32 teams are competing for the coveted title in the tournament which will be played over a month. A total of 64 matches will be played in 12 venues located in 11 cities. The Luzhniki Stadium will host the second semi-final on 11 July and the final on 15 July. The Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg will host the first semi-final on 10 July and the third-place play-off on 14 July.

The teams have been divided into 8 groups, with each team playing 3 matches each in group stages. Two teams from each group will head into the knockout rounds which are scheduled to start from 30th June.

The first seven days of the competition have been full of surprises as four big sides — Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Portugal who were among the contenders failed to open their win account. Portugal played a draw against Spain in a high-scoring encounter while Brazil was stopped at 1-1 by a determined Swiss side. Argentina also failed to get going and drew its first game of FIFA World Cup 2018.

The biggest shock, however, was the loss of defending champions Germany against Mexico. The hosts Russia, on the other hand, have started on a high scoring 8 goals in the first two matches, winning both. Among players, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list of leading goal-scorer with his hat-trick against Spain.

Here are FIFA World Cup 2018 Points Table and Group Standings:

Group A MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Russia 2 2 0 0 8 1 7 6 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 Egypt 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

Group B MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 Spain 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1 Portugal 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1 Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group C MP W D L GF GA GD Pts France 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group D MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group E MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 Brazil 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group F MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Sweden 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group G MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 England 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 Panama 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0