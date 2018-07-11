FIFA World Cup 2018: Paul Pogba dedicates semi-final win to Thai cave survivors

Paul Pogba dedicated France’s 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final victory against Belgium to the young Thai football team and its coach, who were rescued from a flooded cave on Tuesday evening. (Reuters)

Paul Pogba dedicated France’s 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final victory against Belgium to the young Thai football team and its coach, who were rescued from a flooded cave on Tuesday evening. The French midfielder who is yet to score in this edition of the tournament took to Twitter and posted a message along with the picture of boys. “This victory goes to the heroes of the day, well-done boys, you are so strong #thaicaverescue #chiangrai,” the Manchester United star’s tweet read.

France won the first semi-final of the World Cup 1-0 against a strong-looking Belgium side. Both the teams created enough chances in the first half but a second-half header by Samuel Umtiti turned out to be the difference between the two sides. France will now take on the winner of the match between Croatia and England in the final of FIFA World Cup 2018 on Sunday.

The Thai football team, meanwhile, was rescued by the divers after an intense rescue operation. The Wild Boars team were trapped inside the cave for more than 2 weeks after it was flooded during the rain.

Entire footballing fraternity came out to applaud the strength of 12 boys and Pogba was not far behind. English player Kyle Walker also promised to give jerseys to the whole team. The Three Lion defender wrote, “Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely! I’d like to send out shirts to them! Is there anyone who can help with an address?”

The team was invited by FIFA to watch Pogba and his France teammates face either England or Croatia in the final at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday. However, world football’s governing body announced the boys would not be able to attend the game because they are still receiving medical treatment.

A Thai Navy SEAL also died after running out of oxygen during the rescue operation on Friday.