FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony time in India, date, performers, live telecast: All you need to know

Russia will lift the curtain of FIFA World Cup 2018 on June 14 at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

Russia will lift the curtain of FIFA World Cup 2018 on June 14 at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. Following the glittering performance, Russia will face Saudi Arabia in the season opener at the same venue. The opening ceremony will be approximately 30 minutes long with 500 local performers involved, according to a report by Evening Standard. Among the performers will be dancers, gymnasts, and trampolinists. Defending champions Germany will take on Mexico on June 17 in Moscow, while Brazil will take on Switzerland on June 18 at Rostov-on-Don Stadium.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony?

FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony will be hosted on June 14.

Where will FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony be held?

FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony will be held at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

What time will FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony kick off?

FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony will kick off at 6:30 pm IST.

Where can one watch FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony LIVE on TV?

FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony LIVE telecast on TV will be on all Sony networks. Sony is the official broadcaster for FIFA World Cup.

Where can one watch FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony live streaming?

FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Live streaming can be watched on Sony Liv. For all the live action-packed moments, stats, and commentary you can also follow FinancialExpress.com.

Who are the big names performing at the FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony?

Will Smith and Nicky Jam will perform the FIFA World Cup 2018 official song ‘Live It Up’. Apart from the two, Robbie Williams and Russian operatic soprano Aida Garifullina will also perform at the mega-event. ‘The Phenomenon’ Ronaldo will also be present during the opening ceremony to brighten up the moment.