FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch live telecast on TV

FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming in India: Russia will lift the curtain of FIFA World Cup 2018 on June 14 at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming in India: The build-up for football’s greatest event begins as Moscow gets ready to host FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony at Luzhniki Stadium. The opening ceremony will focus on a series of musical acts by Robbie Williams. Diplo, Will Smith and legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo will add glitters to the juggernaut. The World Cup anthem ‘Live it up’ will be performed by Smith alongside Kosovan singer Era Istrefi and Nicky Jam. Around 500 dancers, gymnasts and trampolinists will also be performing in an opening extravaganza that will pay homage to Russian culture and heritage.

Following the opening ceremony, host country Russia will take on Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener at the same venue. Russia will take on the pitch with a series of losses while Saudi Arabia too would like to end their losing streak and have a positive start to the tournament. Russia have never won a single game in the world cup since 2002, however, Aleksandr Golovin in the side, the team hopes for a good start with his deadly through balls.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony will be held on June 14, 2018.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony will be held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

How can one watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony live on TV?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be telecast live by Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony start?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony will begin at 6.30 pm IST.

Where can one watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony LIVE streaming online?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony will be streamed live on Sony Liv. You can also follow all the live commentary updates on FinancialExpress.com