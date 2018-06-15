FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Highlights: After Robbie Williams, President Vladimir Putin addresses fans in Moscow

Robbie Williams makes everyone present move on his beats. (Twitter)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Highlights: The ball has not been kicked yet and already, the 21st juggernaut is going off like a fireworks factory blown up by a military grade ballistic missile. 80,000 fans are all set to cheer so loud that their buzz reaches a crescendo in Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. Four years of waiting and fans will witness the legendary Robbie Williams perform multiple musical acts to welcome the fans from around the world. The Phenomenon, Ronaldo – scorer of two World Cup final goals in 2002 – will also be part of FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony. Apart from this, there are going to be 500 gymnasts, dancers, and trampolinists involved in the celebration of Russian culture.

Fans will also get a chance to get embraced by Zabivaka ‘the wolf’ – the official mascot of FIFA World Cup 2018 who has cool orange sunglasses. Following the opening ceremony, Russia will take on Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener at the same venue.

