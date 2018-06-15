FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Highlights: After Robbie Williams, President Vladimir Putin addresses fans in Moscow

FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Highlights: The ball has not been kicked yet and already, the 21st juggernaut is going off like a fireworks factory blown up by a military grade ballistic missile. 80,000 fans are all set to cheer so loud that their buzz reaches a crescendo in Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. Four years of waiting and fans will witness the legendary Robbie Williams perform multiple musical acts to welcome the fans from around the world. The Phenomenon, Ronaldo – scorer of two World Cup final goals in 2002 – will also be part of FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony. Apart from this, there are going to be 500 gymnasts, dancers, and trampolinists involved in the celebration of Russian culture.
WATCH| Russia vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming in India
Fans will also get a chance to get embraced by Zabivaka ‘the wolf’ – the official mascot of FIFA World Cup 2018 who has cool orange sunglasses. Following the opening ceremony, Russia will take on Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener at the same venue.
Highlights
President Vladimir Putin gives welcome speech
Know all about Luzhniki Stadium
The Luzhniki will host seven World Cup matches including the Opening Match and Final. Its capacity swelled to 80,000 after a four-year renovation period. It will host the Opening Match, three group-stage encounters, a Round-of-16 tie, a semi-final and the Final.
Location: The Luzhniki is located in one of the most picturesque areas of the Russian capital, as part of a wider Olympic complex bearing the same name that spreads over 180 hectares. The Moskva River flows right alongside the stadium and there is a cable-car connecting the two. Tens of thousands of Muscovites play all kinds of sports at the Luzhniki Olympic Complex and today it is a popular place for recreation and family strolls.
A tour of the host city - Moscow
Moscow is the capital of Russia. Apart from the World Cup, things for fans to enjoy are the Kremlin, Red Square and St. Basil's Cathedral. However, fans today would be more interested in reaching the Luzhniki Stadium. It is the place where the FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony, followed by the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia will be played. Luzhniki Stadium will also host the World Cup 2018 final on July 15. Another interesting thing about the venue apart from hosting the opener for the defending champions is, it is a 80,000 seater.
Players to look out for
Teams reached Russia and had a warm welcome from the fans. Five players who might light up the World Cup are - Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo, Griezmann and Harry Kane.
The 2018 FIFA #WorldCup begins in exactly 24 hours time!
FIFA 19 trailer released
Right ahead of the World Cup EA released the official trailer for FIFA 19. Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has featured on the cover page. This is the first time that EA will officially have the right for the Champions League and Europa League. The music for the trailer has been composed by Hans Zimmer.
FIFA World Cup 2026
On Wednesday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced that the US, Canada and Mexico will co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026. It was a joint bid by the three countries. The last time two nations jointly hosted the World Cup was in 2002 - Japan and South Korea. South Korea had a dream run and they reached the semi-finals. They were eventually defeated by Germany who lost to Brazil in the final.
Robbie Williams is in the house. And fans cant stop grooving over the beats.
Ronaldo passes the ball to the mascot, Zabivaka. This was “a symbolic first kick”. Blink and you missed it.
The official match ball has just been brought onto the pitch, by the model Victoria Lopyreva. This very ball went into space earlier this year, spent some time on the International Space Station and got back on 3 June. And here’s Ronaldo, interacting with that kid again.
The 32 pairs aren’t exactly dancers. Each has one flag-bearing, marching man, and a woman dressed in spectacular, lavish dresses in the colours of each nation’s flag. Top-notch costumery here.
Robbie Williams is now playing Feel, “accompanied by dancers and performers with ‘bird-kites’”. It segues into Angels. Aida Garifullina will join in with this, while 32 pairs of dancers, each representing one of the participating teams, take to the field. Meanwhile, 211 kids of the “football for friendship” programme will wave flags in the stands, and spectators will “hold golden stars”.
Players have entered the arena. And they have been embraced very warmly by the crowd.
Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed Bin Salman will be attending the opening ceremony and Russia vs Saudi Arabia match. Will Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the opening ceremony is a million dollar question.
FIFA have organised a museum for all the fans in Moscow. It is a temporary exhibition and will showcase the history of FIFA World Cup. I feel that the best thing that is on display is the Jules Rimet trohpy.
It's time. The Opening Ceremony is almost here and fans have started gathering outside the fortress of Moscow.