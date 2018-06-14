FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Streaming in India channels: How to watch on TV, JioTV, SonyLiv, Airtel TV app

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Streaming in India: The wait is over and the most awaited football carnival – FIFA World Cup 2018 is here. (Source – Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Streaming in India: The wait is over and the most awaited football carnival – FIFA World Cup 2018 is here. The 21st edition of the tournament is set to begin in Russia today with the final to be played on July 15 July 2018 where 31 teams along with the hosts will compete to win the prestigious trophy. The opening match of the tournament will be played on Thursday between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST. The onus will be on last edition’s champion Germany to defend their title while Brazil will be aiming to bring back the days of glory by winning the title for the sixth time. It will be a big challenge for Lionel Messi as well who would be looking lift a trophy after losing two Copa America and a World cup with his team.

FIFA World 2018 Live streaming in India channels

In India, the matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD. It’s not necessary to have a TV to watch this event live as it can be streamed live on different applications on your phone as well. In other countries, World Cup can be watched on Fox, Fox Sports 1 in English and on Telemundo and NBC Universo in Spanish.

How to watch on JioTV

Jio is offering its FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming online for free through the Jio TV app. Jio will be showing the premium content of the matches for free. However, to watch it, you have to be on Jio network with the application downloaded on phone.

The JioTv app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

How to watch SonyLiv app

Unlike, Jio and Airtel offering live streaming which is limited only to their users, Sony offers it everyone for free. Sony is the official broadcasting partner for FIFA 2018. You can stream all the matches on SonyLiv app. You just need to download the app from Google Play store on Android or App Store on IOS. Sony will also show highlights, match scores, previews, snippets on their page dedicated to FIFA World Cup 2018.

How to watch AirtelTV

Just like Jio, Airtel is offering free live streaming of FIFA World Cup as well for its users. To watch matches, Airtel users will require to have the updated version of AirtelTV either on IOS or Android platform or else they have to download the latest version of the app. It will be available in many local languages including Hindi. They are also offering the users to watch reviews and previews of the matches.

Meanwhile, in a major development on Wednesday the United States, Mexico, and Canada won the bid to host FIFA World Cup 2026 over underdogs Morocco in a vote by FIFA member nations. The joint North American bid received 134 of the 203 votes, while Morocco polled 65 in the ballot at a FIFA Congress held in Moscow.