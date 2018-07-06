Uruguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Sturdy Uruguay face Mbappe inspired France

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score: Fleet-Footed France will have to find a way past the tournament’s joint-strongest defence of Uruguay in the first quarter-final match.

Uruguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: The round of 16 is over, which means there are only eight games left in FIFA World Cup 2018. Eight games and the world will have a new champion. Fleet-Footed France will have to find a way past the tournament’s joint-strongest defence of Uruguay in the first quarter-final match. The La Celeste kept Ronaldo at bay in their 2-1 win over Portugal, and have conceded only one goal in the tournament so far.

But, they would be going against a team which banged four goals against the (not so) mighty Argentina. Les Bleus would be hoping that their formidable strike force of Griezmann, Mbappe and Giroud is able to turn it in their favour at the Nizhny Novgorod stadium.

The 19-year-old Mbappe was the first teenager in 60 years to score two goals in a tournament. The last time it happened was in 1958 final when Pele scored twice against mighty Sweden in final.

On paper though, Uruguay look relaxed with their experienced central defence of Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin in form. The defensive duo has been rock-solid in the back so far which can give Mbappe and Griezmann tough times. With an impressive strike partnership of their own in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, the Uruguayans believe they can surpass their most recent best of a semi-final in 2010 – though Cavani is sweating on a calf injury that may keep him out.

Les Bleus will be banking inspiration from the two-decade anniversary of their only world cup triumph (1998), while two-times champion Uruguay’s modern generation would eye to recreate the black-and-white era glories of their 1930 and 1950 trophies.