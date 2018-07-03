FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score, Sweden vs Switzerland Live Streaming: Defensive Sweden offer litmus test to Swiss ‘Golden generation’

FIFA World Cup Live Score: Sweden and Switzerland will take on each other at St Petersburg.

Sweden vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score: The World Cup has turned out to be an epitome of Utopia for the football fans both present in Russia and those sitting at home. From Germany’s exit in the group stage to Argentina, Portugal and Spain being knocked out in a span of two days was nothing more than a shocker. Close knit matches and last minute goals have been the highlight of the tournament. The villain, however, has been perfectly played by newly introduced VAR technology. A perfect movie in the making.

Now its Switzerland who goes up against Sweden at St Petersburg with a much more exciting team than those at past, however, only a victory would secure a lasting legacy for their so-called ‘Golden generation’. Although Rossocrociati lack quality attack up front, teamwork and sound organisation have enabled them to overcome the hurdles so far. However, they now face a litmus test because of the absence of their skipper Stephan Lichsteiner and Fabian Schar.

The defensive duo will be missing the match due to picking up two yellow cards each. But with Xherdan Shaqiri, Ricardo Rodriguez and Granit Xhaka in their side, the Swiss still have a chance to reaching the quarters for the first time since 1954. They were the host of the tournament back then.

Like the Swiss, the Swedes have gone about their campaign with a brisk, businesslike efficiency, with their only blip coming in their last-minute 2-1 loss to Germany, which was bracketed by victories over South Korea and Mexico.

Both teams escaped the group stages with a minimum of fuss, scoring five goals each. The goals have been spread around, with Swedish skipper Andreas Granqvist the only player on either team to have scored more than once in Russia, with both his goals coming from the penalty spot.

The group stages have shown that Sweden may be content to block the spaces in midfield without pressing too high and try to pinch a goal on the counter as they look to match or better their run to the semi-finals in 1994.

The plan will be to usher the Swiss down the wings and rely on their imposing centre-backs Granqvist and Victor Lindelof to deal with any crosses into the box.