FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, South Korea vs Germany Live Streaming: Taegeuk Warriors eye revenge against Die Mannschaft

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, South Korea vs Germany Live Streaming: South Korea will look to avenge their 2002 World Cup lose when they face Germany in the Group F match.

By: | Updated:Jun 27, 2018 7:03 pm
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, South Korea vs Germany Live Streaming: South Korea will look to avenge their 2002 World Cup lose when they face Germany in the Group F match. Taking into account all the permutations of Group F it can be said that none of the teams have made it to the knockouts nor are they out the race yet. Coming off a hard to digest lost against Mexico, South Korea need a win from their last game if they stand any chance of qualifying.  Humbled by Mexico in their opening game, the defending champions bounced back strong and clinched a victory against Sweden in their second match.

The match against the Koreans will determine whether there is more to come from Joachim Low’s men or not. The only time South Korea defeated Germany was back in 2004. Germany’s Thomas Muller is under the radar as the attacking midfielder is yet to find the back of the nets in Russia.

Live Blog

South Korea vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score

19:03 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Playing xi

SOUTH KOREA

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu (Vissel Kobe, Japan), Kim Jin-Hyeon (Cerezo Osaka/JPN), Cho Hyun-Woo (Daegu FC)

Defenders: Kim Young-Gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande/CHN), Jang Hyun-Soo (FC Tokyo/JPN), Jung Seung-Hyun (Sagan Tosu/JPN), Yun Yong-Sun (Seongnam FC), Oh Ban-Suk (Jeju United), Kim Min-Woo (Sangju Sangmu), Park Joo-Ho (Ulsan Hyundai), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Go Yo-Han (FC Seoul), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Midfielders: Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City/WAL), Jung Woo-Young (Vissel Kobe/JPN), Ju Se-Jong (Asan Mugunghwa FC), Koo Ja-Cheol (FC Augsburg/GER), Lee Jae-Sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Lee Seung-Woo (Hellas Verona/ITA), Moon Seon-Min (Incheon United)

Forwards: Kim Shin-Wook (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg/AUT)

GERMANY

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP), Kevin Trapp (PSG/FRA)

Defenders: Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea/ENG), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Sami Khedira (Juventus/ITA), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal/ENG), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Mario Gomez (VfB Stuttgart)

