FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, South Korea vs Germany Live Streaming: Taegeuk Warriors eye revenge against Die Mannschaft

South Korea will look to avenge their 2002 World Cup lose when they face Germany in the Group F match

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, South Korea vs Germany Live Streaming: South Korea will look to avenge their 2002 World Cup lose when they face Germany in the Group F match. Taking into account all the permutations of Group F it can be said that none of the teams have made it to the knockouts nor are they out the race yet. Coming off a hard to digest lost against Mexico, South Korea need a win from their last game if they stand any chance of qualifying. Humbled by Mexico in their opening game, the defending champions bounced back strong and clinched a victory against Sweden in their second match.

The match against the Koreans will determine whether there is more to come from Joachim Low’s men or not. The only time South Korea defeated Germany was back in 2004. Germany’s Thomas Muller is under the radar as the attacking midfielder is yet to find the back of the nets in Russia.